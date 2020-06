Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/7c0pC/collection/7l8ms



Come see this beauty of a house. This Home was completely renovated in 2017 single family home in Bay View features a gorgeous kitchen, open to the living and dining rooms, making entertaining a breeze. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood throughout. The finished rec room basement provides additional living space. Grand porches on the front and back and the fenced-in yard allow for endless outdoor enjoyment. One and a half car garage and a slab in the back for off-street parking. Steps away from Humboldt park and all of Bay View's restaurants and bars. Looking for a long-term tenants.



