2726 West Villard Avenue

Must see two-bedroom, one bath home for rent! This spacious house includes a one-car garage, nice sized backyard, hardwood and tiled flooring, and stove and fridge included in the kitchen!



Rent: $950 plus $300 move- in fee

Utilities: Tenants pay gas and electric

Appliances: Stove and fridge included, Washer/dryer hook-ups in basement (Washer/dryer Not Included)



Requirements:

NO Prior Evictions of Judgments for Unpaid Rent

NO Felonies

Minimum 6 Months of Steady Work History

Income Must be 3 Times the Rent



Contact Tim to set up a showing and apply today!

(630)740-6060 (text is preferred for fastest response)



Application Fee: $20 per adult over 18 for credit and background check