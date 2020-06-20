All apartments in Milwaukee
2726 West Villard Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:55 PM

2726 West Villard Avenue

2726 West Villard Avenue · (630) 740-6060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2726 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53209
Old North Milwaukee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see two-bedroom, one bath home for rent! This spacious house includes a one-car garage, nice sized backyard, hardwood and tiled flooring, and stove and fridge included in the kitchen!

Rent: $950 plus $300 move- in fee
Utilities: Tenants pay gas and electric
Appliances: Stove and fridge included, Washer/dryer hook-ups in basement (Washer/dryer Not Included)

Requirements:
NO Prior Evictions of Judgments for Unpaid Rent
NO Felonies
Minimum 6 Months of Steady Work History
Income Must be 3 Times the Rent

Contact Tim to set up a showing and apply today!
(630)740-6060 (text is preferred for fastest response)

Application Fee: $20 per adult over 18 for credit and background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 West Villard Avenue have any available units?
2726 West Villard Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 West Villard Avenue have?
Some of 2726 West Villard Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 West Villard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2726 West Villard Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 West Villard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2726 West Villard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 2726 West Villard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2726 West Villard Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2726 West Villard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2726 West Villard Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 West Villard Avenue have a pool?
No, 2726 West Villard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2726 West Villard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2726 West Villard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 West Villard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2726 West Villard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
