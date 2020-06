Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Available June 1st, this beautiful 1 bedroom/1 bathroom is located in the heart of the Historic Third Ward. The condo features in-unit washer and dryer, hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances. Easy walking distance to great bars, restaurants, and the Summerfest grounds. 1 parking spot is included in the Third Ward parking structure. Pet friendly.



Condo is located in Cityside Plaza on East Chicago St.

