Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:22 PM

1855 N Humboldt Ave

1855 North Humboldt Avenue · (262) 518-2198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1855 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Charming apartment located on the Lower East Side of Milwaukee. The area serves as a microcosm of the outlying East side neighborhoods and the city itself. Destination streets like Brady and North Ave are at an arm's reach, as is Lake Michigan and downtown to the south. Dynamic bars and lounges rub shoulders with established cafes and sumptuous restaurant options in this hip hood. Rental is 2 bed, 1 bath apartment, with an eat in kitchen, living room and on site laundry. The entire interior is brand new, new bath, kitchen, flooring and is being rented either furnished or unfurnished. Long term or short term. Agent will review options with prospective tenants. Sorry, no pets or smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 N Humboldt Ave have any available units?
1855 N Humboldt Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 N Humboldt Ave have?
Some of 1855 N Humboldt Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 N Humboldt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1855 N Humboldt Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 N Humboldt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1855 N Humboldt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 1855 N Humboldt Ave offer parking?
No, 1855 N Humboldt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1855 N Humboldt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 N Humboldt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 N Humboldt Ave have a pool?
No, 1855 N Humboldt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1855 N Humboldt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1855 N Humboldt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 N Humboldt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 N Humboldt Ave has units with dishwashers.
