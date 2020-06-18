1855 N Humboldt Ave

Amenities

Charming apartment located on the Lower East Side of Milwaukee. The area serves as a microcosm of the outlying East side neighborhoods and the city itself. Destination streets like Brady and North Ave are at an arm's reach, as is Lake Michigan and downtown to the south. Dynamic bars and lounges rub shoulders with established cafes and sumptuous restaurant options in this hip hood. Rental is 2 bed, 1 bath apartment, with an eat in kitchen, living room and on site laundry. The entire interior is brand new, new bath, kitchen, flooring and is being rented either furnished or unfurnished. Long term or short term. Agent will review options with prospective tenants. Sorry, no pets or smokers.