Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Huge three bedroom lower unit available for a June 1 lease. Located just across the street from campus. This unit has three large bedrooms, a remodeled kitchen and bath and hardwood floors. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and stove. Laundry facilities are also on-site in the basement laundry room. Tenants pay their own gas/electric. No off-street parking is included with this unit but street parking is available with permit. This is a no pets and no smoking building.