1323 W. Center Street - 1

Amenities

RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $750!!!



3 Beds

1 Bathroom

No Pets



** RENT ASSISTANCE ACCEPTED **



If you would like to schedule a viewing, please contact our leasing agent at 414-509-5148



This newer remodeled 3+ bedroom with finished attic is the perfect place to call home!! Enjoy the privacy, comfort and convenience living in the beautiful city of Milwaukee. Come see it today . . .. you won't want to miss out on this opportunity!



Other Tenant Charges:

Gas & electric are tenant responsibility. Lawn cutting and maintenance, snow removal is also tenant responsibility.. You will need to provide own equipment for cutting grass and snow



** RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS **

1) Gross monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rental amount.

2) No evictions filed against you within the past 5 years - regardless of outcome.



** APPLICATION INFO ** (1ST COME, 1ST SERVE )

1) ALL persons over the age of 18 who will be residing in the unit are required to complete a rental application -

2) $25 non-refundable processing fee for EACH adult applicant over 18 - cash NOT accepted.

3) EACH applicant must provide proof of income (last 2 check stubs, etc.), proof of identity (photo copy of driver's license and state issued ID) and a copy of your social security card.

4) A qualified application includes verification of income, credit history, previous Landlord references, satisfactory credit report and nationwide background screening. Based on the screening results, the Landlord reserves the right to increase the Security Deposit, and/or require a qualified co-signer(s) as a condition of the lease.



~ NOTE: APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED UNTIL ALL OF THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED AND FEES PAID IN FULL. ~



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: No pets

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Single Family residence

UNIT FEATURES

Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups