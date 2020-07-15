All apartments in Milwaukee
1323 W. Center Street - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1323 W. Center Street - 1

1323 West Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1323 West Center Street, Milwaukee, WI 53206
North Division

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
RENT SPECIAL DOWN TO $750!!!

3 Beds
1 Bathroom
No Pets

** RENT ASSISTANCE ACCEPTED **

If you would like to schedule a viewing, please contact our leasing agent at 414-509-5148

This newer remodeled 3+ bedroom with finished attic is the perfect place to call home!! Enjoy the privacy, comfort and convenience living in the beautiful city of Milwaukee. Come see it today . . .. you won't want to miss out on this opportunity!

Other Tenant Charges:
Gas & electric are tenant responsibility. Lawn cutting and maintenance, snow removal is also tenant responsibility.. You will need to provide own equipment for cutting grass and snow

** RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS **
1) Gross monthly income must be at least 3 times the monthly rental amount.
2) No evictions filed against you within the past 5 years - regardless of outcome.

** APPLICATION INFO ** (1ST COME, 1ST SERVE )
1) ALL persons over the age of 18 who will be residing in the unit are required to complete a rental application -
2) $25 non-refundable processing fee for EACH adult applicant over 18 - cash NOT accepted.
3) EACH applicant must provide proof of income (last 2 check stubs, etc.), proof of identity (photo copy of driver's license and state issued ID) and a copy of your social security card.
4) A qualified application includes verification of income, credit history, previous Landlord references, satisfactory credit report and nationwide background screening. Based on the screening results, the Landlord reserves the right to increase the Security Deposit, and/or require a qualified co-signer(s) as a condition of the lease.

~ NOTE: APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED UNTIL ALL OF THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED AND FEES PAID IN FULL. ~

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: No pets
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Single Family residence
Listing Details for 1323 W Center Street Property information provided by METROMLS . This data may not match public records. Learn more. Interior Features Bedroom Information Master Bedroom Dimensions: 10 x 10 Master Bedroom Level: Main Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 10 x 10 Bedroom 2 Level: Main Bedroom 3 Dimensions: 10 x 10 Bedroom 3 Level: Upper Bedroom 4 Dimension: 10 x 10 Bedroom 4 Level: Upper Bathroom Information Bath Description(s): Full Bath on Main Level # of Baths (Full): 1 Interior Features Cable/Satellite Available Room Information Full Living Room Dimensions: 10 x 10 Living Room Level: Main Kitchen Level: Main Kitchen Dimensions: 10 x 10 Exterior Features Building Information Building Type: 1 Story Roofing: Composition/Fiberglass Estimated Sq. Ft. Range: 1501-1750 Exterior Exterior: Partial-Aluminum, Vinyl (Partial) School / Neighborhood Neighborhood Information Municipality: MILWAUKEE Municipality Type: City School Information School District: Milwaukee Utilities, Taxes / Assessments Utility Information Municipal Sewer, Municipal Water Heating/Cooling: Forced Air Natural Gas Tax Information Total Taxes: $271.56 Tax Year: 2011 Property / Lot Details Property Information Single-Family Land Information Acreage: Less than 1/4, < 1/2 Lot Information Zoning: TL
UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

