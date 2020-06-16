10823 West Florist Avenue - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Won't you be my neighbor? Owner occupied duplex seeks new responsible tenant for a well maintained lovely apartment in a great area. Please review application criteria before requesting showing. Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE.



Remodeled unit features a living room, family room, open concept kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. PLUS separate basements for each. Off street parking for 2 vehicles.



**Note only a few pictures show the improvements.**



Application Requirements:

650 Credit Score (MIN)

2.5x monthly rent in verifiable income

no evictions in past 10 years

1 previous landlord reference

Application Fee: $20 (Credit, Income, and Background checks are performed via Transunion Smartmove)



Pet Fee: $35 cats $50 dogs (below 35lb)



Owner pays water and trash. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Townhouse style duplex with 3br and 1.5 bath each unit.