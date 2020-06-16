All apartments in Milwaukee
10823 West Florist Avenue - 2
10823 West Florist Avenue - 2

10823 West Florist Avenue · (414) 368-0268
Location

10823 West Florist Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53225
Florist Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Won't you be my neighbor? Owner occupied duplex seeks new responsible tenant for a well maintained lovely apartment in a great area. Please review application criteria before requesting showing. Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE.

Remodeled unit features a living room, family room, open concept kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. PLUS separate basements for each. Off street parking for 2 vehicles.

**Note only a few pictures show the improvements.**

Application Requirements:
650 Credit Score (MIN)
2.5x monthly rent in verifiable income
no evictions in past 10 years
1 previous landlord reference
Application Fee: $20 (Credit, Income, and Background checks are performed via Transunion Smartmove)

Pet Fee: $35 cats $50 dogs (below 35lb)

Owner pays water and trash. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Townhouse style duplex with 3br and 1.5 bath each unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 have any available units?
10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 have?
Some of 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 does offer parking.
Does 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10823 West Florist Avenue - 2 has units with dishwashers.
