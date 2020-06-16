10823 West Florist Avenue - 2

Amenities
Won't you be my neighbor? Owner occupied duplex seeks new responsible tenant for a well maintained lovely apartment in a great area. Please review application criteria before requesting showing. Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE.
Remodeled unit features a living room, family room, open concept kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. PLUS separate basements for each. Off street parking for 2 vehicles.
**Note only a few pictures show the improvements.**
Application Requirements:
650 Credit Score (MIN)
2.5x monthly rent in verifiable income
no evictions in past 10 years
1 previous landlord reference
Application Fee: $20 (Credit, Income, and Background checks are performed via Transunion Smartmove)
Pet Fee: $35 cats $50 dogs (below 35lb)
Owner pays water and trash. Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
