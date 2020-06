Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range

Gorgeous and enormous condo encompasses the entire 2nd floor of the historic John Hinkel building. Recently updated with top of the line fixtures and appliances throughout. Maple hardwood floors and 19' tin ceilings give this dwelling drama in every room. Beautiful views of Milwaukee. The bathroom has dual vanities, walk-in steam shower with glass shower door, and classic mosaic tile. The kitchen has an open-concept layout perfect for entertaining includes a 6-burner gas range. 1 surface space included, with one additional available.



Terms: One year lease