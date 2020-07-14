All apartments in Vancouver
Vancouver, WA
White Peaks Apartments
White Peaks Apartments

907 Southeast Park Crest Avenue · (503) 755-5491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

907 Southeast Park Crest Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White Peaks Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
accessible
pool
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
907 SE Park Crest Avenue Available 06/20/20 White Peaks Townhomes * Garage, Fireplace, Laundry Hook Ups, & Fenced Backyard - This community is comprised of spacious townhomes centrally located right off of Mill Plain Blvd with easy access to I-205. It boasts a walk score of 76 and is close to many shops and restaurants.

Each home features a fireplace, single car garage, laundry hook-ups, and private fenced backyard.

Additional monthly charges include:
Utility Billing $55
Cable Television $50

Call to schedule a tour today!

Online Applications:
$55 application fee per person (18 years and older).
Provide a valid picture ID.

Renter's Requirements:
Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.
Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.
Renter's insurance is required.
Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.

Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.

White Peaks is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.

(RLNE4166061)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Utility Billing: $55/month, Cable Television: $50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: First Pet: $400, Second Pet: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garage with Each Home.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Closets
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White Peaks Apartments have any available units?
White Peaks Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does White Peaks Apartments have?
Some of White Peaks Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White Peaks Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
White Peaks Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White Peaks Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, White Peaks Apartments is pet friendly.
Does White Peaks Apartments offer parking?
Yes, White Peaks Apartments offers parking.
Does White Peaks Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, White Peaks Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does White Peaks Apartments have a pool?
Yes, White Peaks Apartments has a pool.
Does White Peaks Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, White Peaks Apartments has accessible units.
Does White Peaks Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White Peaks Apartments has units with dishwashers.
