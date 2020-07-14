White Peaks Apartments

Amenities

907 SE Park Crest Avenue Available 06/20/20 White Peaks Townhomes * Garage, Fireplace, Laundry Hook Ups, & Fenced Backyard - This community is comprised of spacious townhomes centrally located right off of Mill Plain Blvd with easy access to I-205. It boasts a walk score of 76 and is close to many shops and restaurants.



Each home features a fireplace, single car garage, laundry hook-ups, and private fenced backyard.



Additional monthly charges include:

Utility Billing $55

Cable Television $50



Online Applications:

$55 application fee per person (18 years and older).

Provide a valid picture ID.



Renter's Requirements:

Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.

Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

Renter's insurance is required.

Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.



Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.



White Peaks is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.



