Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Sunnydale

15805 40th Pl S · (206) 922-4499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15805 40th Pl S, Tukwila, WA 98188
McMicken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunnydale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Minutes away from the Tukwila Link Light Rail and Sounder Train stations, Westfield Southcenter Mall and Sea-Tac Airport, Sunnydale's convenient location is the perfect choice for your new home!Our community offers the best in apartment living. As a resident, you'll enjoy our pool and spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Each apartment home comes with a full-sized washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplace, huge closets, an energy-efficient kitchen with a breakfast bar and so much more. Our friendly leasing staff will be happy to find the home the perfectly fits your lifestyle and budget. Give us a call - you'll love coming home to Sunnydale!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunnydale have any available units?
Sunnydale has 3 units available starting at $1,372 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sunnydale have?
Some of Sunnydale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunnydale currently offering any rent specials?
Sunnydale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunnydale pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunnydale is pet friendly.
Does Sunnydale offer parking?
Yes, Sunnydale offers parking.
Does Sunnydale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunnydale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunnydale have a pool?
Yes, Sunnydale has a pool.
Does Sunnydale have accessible units?
No, Sunnydale does not have accessible units.
Does Sunnydale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunnydale has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunnydale have units with air conditioning?
No, Sunnydale does not have units with air conditioning.
