Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments online portal package receiving

Minutes away from the Tukwila Link Light Rail and Sounder Train stations, Westfield Southcenter Mall and Sea-Tac Airport, Sunnydale's convenient location is the perfect choice for your new home!Our community offers the best in apartment living. As a resident, you'll enjoy our pool and spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Each apartment home comes with a full-sized washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplace, huge closets, an energy-efficient kitchen with a breakfast bar and so much more. Our friendly leasing staff will be happy to find the home the perfectly fits your lifestyle and budget. Give us a call - you'll love coming home to Sunnydale!