Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center gym pool bbq/grill sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Gorgeous views, a superior location, privacy and elegance, and contemporary accents make Foster Greens Apartment Homes a wonderful spot to call home. If you're looking for an apartment in Tukwila, WA, that has these characteristics, you have to check out our community!



Choose from our one or two-bedroom apartments that all feature modern designs and plenty of space. You'll appreciate having warm baseboard heat and a fireplace during the winter while our cooling ceiling fans will keep you comfortable in the summer. Enjoy the convenience of having your own washer and dryer in your apartment. Release your inner chef in the modern kitchen complete with a full suite of appliances including a stainless steel dishwasher as well as sleek granite countertops. Serving family meals will be easy in an adjoining dining room, or enjoy dinner alfresco on your private patio or balcony. Be sure to pack all your belongings as you'll have plenty of space with our walk-in closets.



Our community amenit