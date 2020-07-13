/
pet friendly apartments
163 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fife, WA
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
9 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
5 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Fife
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1073 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Fife
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Fife
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
800 sqft
The Best of Fife The Lakes Apartments are located in Fife, Washington, just east of Tacoma. We are conveniently close to everything you need with shopping, parks, schools, and freeways right down the street— you name it, it’s all within minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
3 Units Available
Fife
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
Fife
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Fife
6423 41ST ST E
6423 41st Street East, Fife, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2648 sqft
This spacious home offers 2648 SQ FT with 4 bedrooms PLUS an office AND huge bonus room. Custom colors and white millwork throughout add character, elegance and warmth to this lovely home.
Results within 1 mile of Fife
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6610 4th Street East
6610 4th Street East, Fife Heights, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Enjoy the feeling of being in the country in this private duplex surrounded by nature but close to all conveniences and highways.This duplex features a lot of natural light, open floor plan and 2 bedrooms 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6612 4th St E
6612 4th Street East, Fife Heights, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
6612 4th St E Available 08/01/20 Private Duplex in Fife Heights - Enjoy the feeling of being in the country in this private duplex surrounded by nature but close to all conveniences and highways.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waller
1022 28th ST NW
1022 28th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2763 sqft
1022 28th ST NW Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Downtown Puyallup Corner Lot - Move in ready 2015 built house, corner lot with quick access to Downtown Puyallup, Sounder Train and Farmer's market. Short walk from the home to the community park.
Results within 5 miles of Fife
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
6 Units Available
Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1150 sqft
Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
20 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,241
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of The Ridge & The Shores Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
948 sqft
Near the luxury of a large city but with the feel of the suburbs, The Cove Apartments gives you delightful home options off the Puget Sound region. Select an apartment in Federal Way, WA, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
25 Units Available
Northeast Tacoma
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
650 sqft
Hi-rise living in Tacoma with gorgeous views of Commencement Bay. Recently renovated apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with yoga facilities, resident theater, and huge lounge with Wi-Fi access.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,466
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
958 sqft
A Home to Compliment Your Lifestyle Cambridge on Seventh is a beautiful apartment community conveniently located in Puyallup Washington, just a short drive from S Meridian St.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,540
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,329
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
14 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
