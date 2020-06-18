All apartments in Sumner
Home
/
Sumner, WA
/
1807 Pease Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

1807 Pease Ave

1807 Pease Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Pease Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Two bedroom FIRST FLOOR apartment within a four-plex in a convenient location in downtown Sumner! Flat rate fee of $95 to be paid with rent pays for water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance! Coin-Operated laundry facilities on site.

New carpet just installed! Updated photos coming soon.

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

*Rooms are nicely sized.

*Each unit is slightly different - still photos may be of other units.

*Large lawn surrounds complex for your enjoyment. Yard maintenance is provided by the owner.

MONTHLY RENT: $1195.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1100.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities, flat fee of $95.00 for water, sewer, garbage, yard maintenance.

PETS: A cat may be considered. Minimum credit score required.

NO SMOKING
1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

=============================================================================================
* * * * * Please view the 360 VIRTUAL TOUR & drive by PRIOR to requesting a showing appointment * * * * *
=============================================================================================

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

