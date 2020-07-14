The Retreat

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: Deposits start off at $250.00
Move-in Fees: $250.00 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 for first pet; $150 for second.
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction list; 65 lbs weight limit.
Parking Details: Carports are $45.00; Uncovered Reserved $35.00; Uncovered first come first serve free of charge.
Storage Details: Select apartments have additional outside storage.