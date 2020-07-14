All apartments in Sumner
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

The Retreat

7413 142nd Ave E · (833) 953-5443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA 98390

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07321C · Avail. Aug 12

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
carport
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret…

The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel. With close access to major highways, downtown Sumner, shopping, walking and biking trails, parks and schools; the location is ideal and the property is stunning.

Our Community provides a refreshing haven where you can unwind from the pressures of the day, and yet still enjoy the convenience of urban living. Schedule a tour today and see for yourself why you’ll love The Retreat Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: Deposits start off at $250.00
Move-in Fees: $250.00 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 for first pet; $150 for second.
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction list; 65 lbs weight limit.
Parking Details: Carports are $45.00; Uncovered Reserved $35.00; Uncovered first come first serve free of charge.
Storage Details: Select apartments have additional outside storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Retreat have any available units?
The Retreat has a unit available for $1,531 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Retreat have?
Some of The Retreat's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat offers parking.
Does The Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Retreat offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat have a pool?
No, The Retreat does not have a pool.
Does The Retreat have accessible units?
No, The Retreat does not have accessible units.
Does The Retreat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat has units with dishwashers.
Does The Retreat have units with air conditioning?
No, The Retreat does not have units with air conditioning.
