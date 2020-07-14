All apartments in Sumner
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Washington Court

15318 Washington St E · (989) 282-7074
Location

15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA 98390

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5822-201 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Washington Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
playground
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour. Located in Sumner, recognized for its appealing, small-town atmosphere and successful historic downtown preservation, Washington Court reintroduces the village concept of living. Washington Court is an intimate community of single-family and attached rental homes and apartments. Handsome vintage-style architecture with inviting front porches distinguishes the exterior of Washington Court homes. Homes overlook fully-maintained yards and tree-lined sidewalks leading to Washington Court's neighborhood park and children's play area. Vehicle traffic and street parking within the residential area are minimized by two-car garages with rear access, attached to every rental home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per appllcant
Deposit: $500 (house) $400 (apartment)
Move-in Fees: $200.00 move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one $450 for two
fee: $200 each pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Up to 65 pounds and breed restrictions
Parking Details: Some garages and reserved parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Washington Court have any available units?
Washington Court has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Washington Court have?
Some of Washington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Washington Court currently offering any rent specials?
Washington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Washington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Washington Court is pet friendly.
Does Washington Court offer parking?
Yes, Washington Court offers parking.
Does Washington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Washington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Washington Court have a pool?
No, Washington Court does not have a pool.
Does Washington Court have accessible units?
No, Washington Court does not have accessible units.
Does Washington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Washington Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Washington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, Washington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
