Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal playground

In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour. Located in Sumner, recognized for its appealing, small-town atmosphere and successful historic downtown preservation, Washington Court reintroduces the village concept of living. Washington Court is an intimate community of single-family and attached rental homes and apartments. Handsome vintage-style architecture with inviting front porches distinguishes the exterior of Washington Court homes. Homes overlook fully-maintained yards and tree-lined sidewalks leading to Washington Court's neighborhood park and children's play area. Vehicle traffic and street parking within the residential area are minimized by two-car garages with rear access, attached to every rental home.