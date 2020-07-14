Washington Court

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per appllcant
Deposit: $500 (house) $400 (apartment)
Move-in Fees: $200.00 move in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 for one $450 for two
fee: $200 each pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Up to 65 pounds and breed restrictions
Parking Details: Some garages and reserved parking.