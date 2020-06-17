165 S. Post St. Unit #204

Amenities

parking furnished lobby

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking lobby

2 Bedroom Condo in Downtown - Located above Churchill's Restaurant, 1 block from The Steam Plant and Historic Davenport. This beautiful condo features 11 foot ceilings with exposed beams, 7 large windows to let in an abundance of light, freshly painted with all new lighting, and sound proof construction. Secured entrance with digital intercom, a heated main floor parking space, and a secure storage shed. This unit can be completely furnished by request. W/S/G is included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



