All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 165 S. Post St. Unit #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
165 S. Post St. Unit #204
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

165 S. Post St. Unit #204

165 South Post Street · (509) 413-1956
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

165 South Post Street, Spokane, WA 99201
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
2 Bedroom Condo in Downtown - Located above Churchill's Restaurant, 1 block from The Steam Plant and Historic Davenport. This beautiful condo features 11 foot ceilings with exposed beams, 7 large windows to let in an abundance of light, freshly painted with all new lighting, and sound proof construction. Secured entrance with digital intercom, a heated main floor parking space, and a secure storage shed. This unit can be completely furnished by request. W/S/G is included in rent.

DO NOT DISTURB:
Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management. 4 Degrees is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider. BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening.
THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history, a criminal record with a felony or a criminal record with any drug or violence related offenses. Subject to application of state and federal law.
By submitting an application for any unit managed by 4 Degrees, you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.
All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 have any available units?
165 S. Post St. Unit #204 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
Is 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 currently offering any rent specials?
165 S. Post St. Unit #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 pet-friendly?
No, 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane.
Does 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 offer parking?
Yes, 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 does offer parking.
Does 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 have a pool?
No, 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 does not have a pool.
Does 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 have accessible units?
No, 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 S. Post St. Unit #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 165 S. Post St. Unit #204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prairie Hills
1718 E Lincoln Rd
Spokane, WA 99217
Northwood Ridge
9118 East Columbia Drive
Spokane, WA 99212
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd
Spokane, WA 99224
Ashton Apartments
3630 E 51st Ave
Spokane, WA 99223
Hilby Station
5317 S Palouse Hwy
Spokane, WA 99223
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct.
Spokane, WA 99208
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with BalconySpokane Apartments with Parking
Spokane Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresNorth Indian TrailLincoln Heights
SouthgateCliff Cannon

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity