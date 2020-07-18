All apartments in Spokane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:50 PM

1227 East 39th Avenue

1227 East 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1227 East 39th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203
Comstock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute south hill charmer won't last long! 3 bed, 1 bath w/ 1647 square feet. Hardwood floors, sunny windows & stainless steel appliances. Full partially finished basement with additional living area, laundry room w/washer/dryer, 3rd bedroom, and new carpet! Gas forced air heat, new central a/c, large fenced backyard, 1 car detached garage w/opener, off street parking all in convenient location near Hamblen park. Pet considered with additional deposit and rent. 12 month lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 East 39th Avenue have any available units?
1227 East 39th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 East 39th Avenue have?
Some of 1227 East 39th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 East 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1227 East 39th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 East 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 East 39th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1227 East 39th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1227 East 39th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1227 East 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 East 39th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 East 39th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1227 East 39th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1227 East 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1227 East 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 East 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 East 39th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
