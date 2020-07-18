1227 East 39th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Cute south hill charmer won't last long! 3 bed, 1 bath w/ 1647 square feet. Hardwood floors, sunny windows & stainless steel appliances. Full partially finished basement with additional living area, laundry room w/washer/dryer, 3rd bedroom, and new carpet! Gas forced air heat, new central a/c, large fenced backyard, 1 car detached garage w/opener, off street parking all in convenient location near Hamblen park. Pet considered with additional deposit and rent. 12 month lease.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.