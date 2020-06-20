All apartments in Spokane Valley
2318 S. Calvin Rd

2318 South Calvin Road · (509) 467-2202
Location

2318 South Calvin Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Veradale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2318 S. Calvin Rd · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2318 S. Calvin Rd Available 06/11/20 Three Level Valley Home - Great Location! - This three-level home is tucked away in a cozy community in the Spokane Valley. Oversized corner lot, with lots of lush greenery and privacy. This home offers two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms. Large living room, with fireplace. Family room on lower level with access to garage and washer and dryer. Nice sized kitchen and dining area. Fenced backyard w/sprinkler system. Has a quaint deck overlooking a large back yard, with lots of trees and foliage. Perfect home for the couple that like privacy, as it is seated in a quiet community. Close to Sunrise Elementary, Evergreen and Central Valley. This is a no pet and non-smoking property.

Tenant is responsible for all water, garbage and gas/electric, as well as snow and lawn care. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs.

This property is planned to be available 6/25/2020, date is subject to change. 12 month to start

*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.

Screening: http://www.wrents.com/prospects

Applications: https://wrents.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=1c9e9be5-2fac-4772-93e8-b9971a2eb2bf&source=Website

Please call or text Becca at WPM 509-467-2205 or email at wpmaccountingmgr@windermere.com

(RLNE5767877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 S. Calvin Rd have any available units?
2318 S. Calvin Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2318 S. Calvin Rd have?
Some of 2318 S. Calvin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 S. Calvin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2318 S. Calvin Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 S. Calvin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2318 S. Calvin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane Valley.
Does 2318 S. Calvin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2318 S. Calvin Rd does offer parking.
Does 2318 S. Calvin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 S. Calvin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 S. Calvin Rd have a pool?
No, 2318 S. Calvin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2318 S. Calvin Rd have accessible units?
No, 2318 S. Calvin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 S. Calvin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 S. Calvin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 S. Calvin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2318 S. Calvin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
