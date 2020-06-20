Amenities

2318 S. Calvin Rd Available 06/11/20 Three Level Valley Home - Great Location! - This three-level home is tucked away in a cozy community in the Spokane Valley. Oversized corner lot, with lots of lush greenery and privacy. This home offers two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms. Large living room, with fireplace. Family room on lower level with access to garage and washer and dryer. Nice sized kitchen and dining area. Fenced backyard w/sprinkler system. Has a quaint deck overlooking a large back yard, with lots of trees and foliage. Perfect home for the couple that like privacy, as it is seated in a quiet community. Close to Sunrise Elementary, Evergreen and Central Valley. This is a no pet and non-smoking property.



Tenant is responsible for all water, garbage and gas/electric, as well as snow and lawn care. Applicants will need to contact utility companies for average costs.



This property is planned to be available 6/25/2020, date is subject to change. 12 month to start



*All information is reliable but not guaranteed.



