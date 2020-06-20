All apartments in Spokane Valley
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

19 N. Conklin Rd.

19 North Conklin Road · (509) 473-0872
Location

19 North Conklin Road, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
Greenacres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 N. Conklin Rd. · Avail. Jun 23

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
19 N. Conklin Rd. Available 06/23/20 VERADALE HOME ON 1/4 ACRE - 3 BED, 1 BATH W/ 1 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with space to spread out. Great Valley location with easy access to shopping and dining. Don't miss out on this great home!!

AMENITIES: GAS FORCED AIR HEAT, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS, DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE, OFF STREET PARKING, REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, NO PETS, NO SMOKING

HURRY! Schedule a showing and/or get on the waiting list today! Click on the “SCHEDULE VIEWING” button on our website. You will not be able to schedule a viewing until the available date of 6/19/2020.

***DO NOT DISTURB: Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management.***

Madison Real Estate is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) verify personal income is sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. Please be aware that Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. does not accept comprehensive reusable (“portable”) tenant screening reports.

THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history. Owner and management will screen for criminal convictions for crimes against person or property. There is no automatic exclusion of rental applicants based on criminal history. The following crimes listed, as well as substantially similar crimes, may result in denial of application: Murder; manslaughter; assault; robbery; rape; child molestation; rape of a child; kidnapping; theft; burglary; malicious mischief; arson; reckless burning; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; manufacturing of a controlled substance. In matters relating to criminal conviction history, circumstances that may be considered include: length of time since conviction, age of individual at time of conduct; evidence of good tenant history before or after conviction or conduct; evidence of rehabilitation efforts; nature of severity of offense(s); and/or number of similar past offenses or lack thereof. Subject to application of state and federal law.

By submitting an application for any unit managed by Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc., you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Prior to applying we encourage you to thoroughly read and understand the Rent Criteria linked above by clicking on "Submit an Application" link below the “Schedule Viewing” button. In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.

CREDHUB specializes as a third party processor in reporting information to the major credit bureaus, TransUnion and Equifax on behalf of its customers who have contracted with CREDHUB to provide such services. Each financially responsible tenant will be subject to a monthly fee of $5.95 for this service.

Our Preventative Maintenance Program entails Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. mailing you the exact filters you need for the heating & A/C system every month. Quality filters that are the right size and sent to you at the right time. The vast majority of the time a HVAC system fails is because of a dirty filter. Therefore, all properties with an HVAC system will automatically be enrolled in our program. The cost of this program is $20 per month.

All properties are non-smoking.

Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.

Please see more info on this home and all of our rental properties at:

http://www.MadisonSpokane.com

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Please verify all information at http://www.MadisonSpokane.com or by calling our office.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 N. Conklin Rd. have any available units?
19 N. Conklin Rd. has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 N. Conklin Rd. have?
Some of 19 N. Conklin Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 N. Conklin Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
19 N. Conklin Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 N. Conklin Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 19 N. Conklin Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spokane Valley.
Does 19 N. Conklin Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 19 N. Conklin Rd. does offer parking.
Does 19 N. Conklin Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 N. Conklin Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 N. Conklin Rd. have a pool?
No, 19 N. Conklin Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 19 N. Conklin Rd. have accessible units?
No, 19 N. Conklin Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 19 N. Conklin Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 N. Conklin Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 N. Conklin Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 N. Conklin Rd. has units with air conditioning.
