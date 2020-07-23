11921 E Railroad Cr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 bed 2 bath in Spokane Valley - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Spokane Valley just hit the market for Rent. This home offers a one care garage and a nice sized backyard. On the first floor you will find 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom and a deck off the dining room. From the deck you can over look the backyard with views of the surrounding mountains and hills. Downstairs you will find an additional bedroom a bathroom and a living room. Plus you have access to your garage for inside your home. Call today to set up a private tour. More pictures will be posted 07-18-2020.



Prior to filling out an application for this property, you need to understand our screening criteria:

-You must see the home in person prior to applying

-Must provide the source and proof of your income.

-Verifiable rental history

-Debt to income ratio can not be greater that 43%. Your total outstanding monthly debt payments reporting on your credit report cannot exceed 43%, including the prospective rent payment.

-No Evictions allowed with the last 7 years.

-Credit score of 620 or higher required

-No current open collections for the following:

-Payday loans.

-Utilities.

-No active bankruptcy

-No late payments in the last 12 months

-Your move date must be with in two weeks or less from application date.

-We accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports



Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification, proof of income and a copy of your Real Estate agents card and or name and company.



To complete this rental application, you must be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references. You will also be asked to provide information on your monthly income.



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application. Application fee is Non-Refundable

We accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports for all applications.

Equal Housing opportunity.



If a consumer report is used, the name and address of the consumer reporting agency and the prospective tenant's right to obtain a free copy of the consumer report in the event of a denial or other adverse action, and to dispute the accuracy of information appearing in the consumer report.

Consumer Reporting Agency:

AppFolio, Inc.

50 Castilian Dr.

Santa Barbara, CA 93117

Toll free: (866) 359-3630

For information on how to obtain a copy of your report or file a dispute, please visit:

www.appfolio.com/consumer. We are enclosing a copy of A Summary Of Your Rights

Under The Fair Credit Reporting Act with this letter for your review.



No Cats Allowed



