Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:27 AM

11921 E Railroad Cr

11921 East Railroad Circle · (509) 944-0979
Location

11921 East Railroad Circle, Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Spokane Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11921 E Railroad Cr · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath in Spokane Valley - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath in the Spokane Valley just hit the market for Rent. This home offers a one care garage and a nice sized backyard. On the first floor you will find 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom and a deck off the dining room. From the deck you can over look the backyard with views of the surrounding mountains and hills. Downstairs you will find an additional bedroom a bathroom and a living room. Plus you have access to your garage for inside your home. Call today to set up a private tour. More pictures will be posted 07-18-2020.

Prior to filling out an application for this property, you need to understand our screening criteria:
-You must see the home in person prior to applying
-Must provide the source and proof of your income.
-Verifiable rental history
-Debt to income ratio can not be greater that 43%. Your total outstanding monthly debt payments reporting on your credit report cannot exceed 43%, including the prospective rent payment.
-No Evictions allowed with the last 7 years.
-Credit score of 620 or higher required
-No current open collections for the following:
-Payday loans.
-Utilities.
-No active bankruptcy
-No late payments in the last 12 months
-Your move date must be with in two weeks or less from application date.
-We accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification, proof of income and a copy of your Real Estate agents card and or name and company.

To complete this rental application, you must be prepared to provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references. You will also be asked to provide information on your monthly income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application. Application fee is Non-Refundable
We accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports for all applications.
Equal Housing opportunity.

If a consumer report is used, the name and address of the consumer reporting agency and the prospective tenant's right to obtain a free copy of the consumer report in the event of a denial or other adverse action, and to dispute the accuracy of information appearing in the consumer report.
Consumer Reporting Agency:
AppFolio, Inc.
50 Castilian Dr.
Santa Barbara, CA 93117
Toll free: (866) 359-3630
For information on how to obtain a copy of your report or file a dispute, please visit:
www.appfolio.com/consumer. We are enclosing a copy of A Summary Of Your Rights
Under The Fair Credit Reporting Act with this letter for your review.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5939449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11921 E Railroad Cr have any available units?
11921 E Railroad Cr has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11921 E Railroad Cr currently offering any rent specials?
11921 E Railroad Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11921 E Railroad Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11921 E Railroad Cr is pet friendly.
Does 11921 E Railroad Cr offer parking?
Yes, 11921 E Railroad Cr offers parking.
Does 11921 E Railroad Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11921 E Railroad Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11921 E Railroad Cr have a pool?
No, 11921 E Railroad Cr does not have a pool.
Does 11921 E Railroad Cr have accessible units?
No, 11921 E Railroad Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 11921 E Railroad Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11921 E Railroad Cr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11921 E Railroad Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11921 E Railroad Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
