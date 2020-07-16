All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:32 AM

729 112th St SW #J1

729 112th St SW · (425) 743-4009 ext. 3331
Location

729 112th St SW, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 729 112th St SW #J1 · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2175 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
729 112th St SW #J1 - (FOR RENT) Immaculate 2019 multi-level condo. Lower level 2 car garage, nice sized bedroom, double closet and .75 bath. Main level with large living room with gas log fireplace, dining area with sliders to deck. Kitchen with large pantry, quartz counter tops, gas oven, microwave. Computer area and .5 bath. Upper level has master bedroom with walk-in closet, bath with tiled shower, double sinks, quartz countertops. Additional bedrooms share a full bath and double closets. Full sized washer/dryer. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4650263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 112th St SW #J1 have any available units?
729 112th St SW #J1 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 112th St SW #J1 have?
Some of 729 112th St SW #J1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 112th St SW #J1 currently offering any rent specials?
729 112th St SW #J1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 112th St SW #J1 pet-friendly?
No, 729 112th St SW #J1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish County.
Does 729 112th St SW #J1 offer parking?
Yes, 729 112th St SW #J1 offers parking.
Does 729 112th St SW #J1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 112th St SW #J1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 112th St SW #J1 have a pool?
No, 729 112th St SW #J1 does not have a pool.
Does 729 112th St SW #J1 have accessible units?
No, 729 112th St SW #J1 does not have accessible units.
Does 729 112th St SW #J1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 112th St SW #J1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 112th St SW #J1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 112th St SW #J1 does not have units with air conditioning.
