Amenities

729 112th St SW #J1 - (FOR RENT) Immaculate 2019 multi-level condo. Lower level 2 car garage, nice sized bedroom, double closet and .75 bath. Main level with large living room with gas log fireplace, dining area with sliders to deck. Kitchen with large pantry, quartz counter tops, gas oven, microwave. Computer area and .5 bath. Upper level has master bedroom with walk-in closet, bath with tiled shower, double sinks, quartz countertops. Additional bedrooms share a full bath and double closets. Full sized washer/dryer. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



