3405 159th Lane Southwest

Come and see this pretty, semi-furnished, 2,646-square-foot, single family home in Lynnwood, Washington.



This spacious home has 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garage plus guest and driveway parking spots.



Its bright and airy interior features hardwood flooring. The living room is furnished with a sofa and a nice fireplace that adds comfort and warmth to the room. A dining table set is already in place in the dining room area. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers for storage, glossy granite countertop, and appliances such as T.V., refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and microwave. One of the comfy bedrooms is furnished with 1 King mattress and bed frame. Gas heating serves as the homes climate control. The exterior also has a balcony, perfect for some much-needed R&R. Theres an extra storage space in the garage area. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry convenience. The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: HOA fees, trash, water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Other cool amenities include free access to the community playground. Its close to Alderwood Mall, H-Mart, Costco, and many others.



No pets allowed (But it depends on the applicants qualifications).



Will be vacant on May 18, 2019.



Nearby Schools:

Spruce Primary School - 1.03 miles, 6/10

Meadowdale High School - 1.73 miles, 8/10

Alderwood Middle School - 1.7 miles, 5/10

Lynnwood Intermediate School - 1.84 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

113 Mukilteo - Lynnwood TC - 0.1 miles

112 Mountlake Terrace - Ash Way P&R - 0.4 miles



