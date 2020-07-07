2615 126th Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Remodeled Modern Home in Boeing/Paine Field area! Additional Parking and Storage!! - Absolutely beautiful remodeled home right off of Mukilteo Speedway by Boeing/Paine Field-Lake Stickney

* The living room features vaulted ceiling and bamboo flooring.

* Beverage bar with granite counters, built in wine cooler, beverage refrigerator and drink coolers.

* The kitchen is stunning and boasts a top-quality remodel with granite counters, tile back splash, gas range, upgraded Samsung stainless appliances, with an under mount sink.

* Tile floors throughout the kitchen and family room.

* The family room off the kitchen features all tile flooring and a gas fireplace.

* Master bedroom features a fully remodeled master bath with stand up shower, his and her sinks and granite counters.

* Glass enclosed tile shower with built in shelf, tile in-lay accents, and rain shower head as well as a shower spray wand.

* 2 other upstairs bedrooms have solid surface flooring and built-in closet organizer/drawers.

* Air Conditioning!!

* Full size washer and dryer

* Garage for additional parking or storage!

* Fenced yard with storage shed, additional parking along side and a large patio.

Sorry no pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4145080)