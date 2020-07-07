All apartments in Snohomish County
Home
/
Snohomish County, WA
/
2615 126th Pl SW
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2615 126th Pl SW

2615 126th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2615 126th Place Southwest, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled Modern Home in Boeing/Paine Field area! Additional Parking and Storage!! - Absolutely beautiful remodeled home right off of Mukilteo Speedway by Boeing/Paine Field-Lake Stickney
* The living room features vaulted ceiling and bamboo flooring.
* Beverage bar with granite counters, built in wine cooler, beverage refrigerator and drink coolers.
* The kitchen is stunning and boasts a top-quality remodel with granite counters, tile back splash, gas range, upgraded Samsung stainless appliances, with an under mount sink.
* Tile floors throughout the kitchen and family room.
* The family room off the kitchen features all tile flooring and a gas fireplace.
* Master bedroom features a fully remodeled master bath with stand up shower, his and her sinks and granite counters.
* Glass enclosed tile shower with built in shelf, tile in-lay accents, and rain shower head as well as a shower spray wand.
* 2 other upstairs bedrooms have solid surface flooring and built-in closet organizer/drawers.
* Air Conditioning!!
* Full size washer and dryer
* Garage for additional parking or storage!
* Fenced yard with storage shed, additional parking along side and a large patio.
Sorry no pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4145080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 126th Pl SW have any available units?
2615 126th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish County, WA.
What amenities does 2615 126th Pl SW have?
Some of 2615 126th Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 126th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
2615 126th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 126th Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 2615 126th Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snohomish County.
Does 2615 126th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 2615 126th Pl SW offers parking.
Does 2615 126th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2615 126th Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 126th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 2615 126th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 2615 126th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 2615 126th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 126th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 126th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 126th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2615 126th Pl SW has units with air conditioning.
