2615 126th Pl SW

Amenities
Gorgeous Remodeled Modern Home in Boeing/Paine Field area! Additional Parking and Storage!! - Absolutely beautiful remodeled home right off of Mukilteo Speedway by Boeing/Paine Field-Lake Stickney
* The living room features vaulted ceiling and bamboo flooring.
* Beverage bar with granite counters, built in wine cooler, beverage refrigerator and drink coolers.
* The kitchen is stunning and boasts a top-quality remodel with granite counters, tile back splash, gas range, upgraded Samsung stainless appliances, with an under mount sink.
* Tile floors throughout the kitchen and family room.
* The family room off the kitchen features all tile flooring and a gas fireplace.
* Master bedroom features a fully remodeled master bath with stand up shower, his and her sinks and granite counters.
* Glass enclosed tile shower with built in shelf, tile in-lay accents, and rain shower head as well as a shower spray wand.
* 2 other upstairs bedrooms have solid surface flooring and built-in closet organizer/drawers.
* Air Conditioning!!
* Full size washer and dryer
* Garage for additional parking or storage!
* Fenced yard with storage shed, additional parking along side and a large patio.
Sorry no pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 425-295-5902 Gregory Property Management
(RLNE4145080)