216 126th St SE B

Amenities
Application Pending!! Gorgeous Townhome, Convenient Location! Available Now! - Lovely open floor plan home, corner unit, 3 story townhouse. Lots of windows to allow the natural light in. Beautiful tile counter tops, built in microwave, gas fireplace, spacious dining. Fenced back yard and deck off the living room. Tandem 2 car garage with extra space for storage. Perfect for entertaining with additional parking right around the corner for your guests. Central location with quick access to I-5. It is a 5 min drive to the Mill Creek town center, two blocks from bus stops, 3 min away from the nearest hospital and emergency room, and 10 min away from Boeing.
SQ FT:1238
YEAR BUILT: 2010
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: The Crossing at North Creek
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Mukilteo School District
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Discovery Elementary School
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Voyager Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL: Mariner High School
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: No Pets
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1600
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
