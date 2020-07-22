All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

216 126th St SE B

216 126th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

216 126th Street Southeast, Snohomish County, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending!! Gorgeous Townhome, Convenient Location! Available Now! - Lovely open floor plan home, corner unit, 3 story townhouse. Lots of windows to allow the natural light in. Beautiful tile counter tops, built in microwave, gas fireplace, spacious dining. Fenced back yard and deck off the living room. Tandem 2 car garage with extra space for storage. Perfect for entertaining with additional parking right around the corner for your guests. Central location with quick access to I-5. It is a 5 min drive to the Mill Creek town center, two blocks from bus stops, 3 min away from the nearest hospital and emergency room, and 10 min away from Boeing.

SQ FT:1238

YEAR BUILT: 2010

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: The Crossing at North Creek

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Mukilteo School District
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Discovery Elementary School
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Voyager Middle School
HIGH SCHOOL: Mariner High School
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1600
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

