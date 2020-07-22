216 126th St SE B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending!! Gorgeous Townhome, Convenient Location! Available Now! - Lovely open floor plan home, corner unit, 3 story townhouse. Lots of windows to allow the natural light in. Beautiful tile counter tops, built in microwave, gas fireplace, spacious dining. Fenced back yard and deck off the living room. Tandem 2 car garage with extra space for storage. Perfect for entertaining with additional parking right around the corner for your guests. Central location with quick access to I-5. It is a 5 min drive to the Mill Creek town center, two blocks from bus stops, 3 min away from the nearest hospital and emergency room, and 10 min away from Boeing.



SQ FT:1238



YEAR BUILT: 2010



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: The Crossing at North Creek



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Mukilteo School District

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Discovery Elementary School

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Voyager Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL: Mariner High School

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1600

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



