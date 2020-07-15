12420 5th Avenue W Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Fantastic, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental located in the peaceful neighborhood in Everett, just minutes away to and from Downtown Mill Creek. Easily accessible to many awesome places nearby like schools, shopping stores, bus stops, and parks!



The intimate and bright interior features an imposing fireplace and big double pane/storm windows. Its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Built-in closet in the bedrooms. Elegant marble-topped vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed electric heating. A relaxing deck outside makes it more livable and is a cool spot to lounge with family or friends. Hookups for washer and dryer are also available. There’s also storage close to the deck.



This is a pet-friendly home but only a maximum of 2 pets either a cat or dog, (25 lbs. below) allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. It comes with 2 free driveway parking spaces.



The tenant is responsible for electricity (PUD), gas, sewage, water (Alda Water), trash, cable, and Internet. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this property.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=grQJXLhuaZr



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



