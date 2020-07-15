All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

12420 5th Avenue W Unit B

12420 5th Place West · (408) 917-0430
Location

12420 5th Place West, Snohomish County, WA 98204

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,564

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Fantastic, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom fourplex home property rental located in the peaceful neighborhood in Everett, just minutes away to and from Downtown Mill Creek. Easily accessible to many awesome places nearby like schools, shopping stores, bus stops, and parks!

The intimate and bright interior features an imposing fireplace and big double pane/storm windows. Its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine white-painted cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Built-in closet in the bedrooms. Elegant marble-topped vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. It has installed electric heating. A relaxing deck outside makes it more livable and is a cool spot to lounge with family or friends. Hookups for washer and dryer are also available. There’s also storage close to the deck.

This is a pet-friendly home but only a maximum of 2 pets either a cat or dog, (25 lbs. below) allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. It comes with 2 free driveway parking spaces.

The tenant is responsible for electricity (PUD), gas, sewage, water (Alda Water), trash, cable, and Internet. Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply for this property.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=grQJXLhuaZr

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

(RLNE5829478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B have any available units?
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B has a unit available for $1,564 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B have?
Some of 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
12420 5th Avenue W Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B offers parking.
Does 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B have a pool?
No, 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B have accessible units?
No, 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 12420 5th Avenue W Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
