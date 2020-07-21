All apartments in Snohomish County

Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:46 PM

101 116th Pl SE

101 116th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

101 116th Place Southeast, Snohomish County, WA 98208

Amenities

Updated and Contemporary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rambler home, with a Beautifully Updated Kitchen featuring Corian countertops, White Subway Tile Backsplash, New Flooring and White Cabinetry. Home has both a Living Room and Large Family Room with a Lovely Brick Fireplace. The main living spaces flow well through the Dining Room which has access to the back Carport. All Three Bedrooms have natural Hardwood Floors. Two Large, Bright and Updated Bathrooms, multiple Closets and a Pantry closet in the Kitchen. The Large Laundry Room furnished with a Washer and Dryer and also has access to the Carport in back. Plenty of parking out front as well as the Carport. (property has two other units in back, parking in back is primarily the other two units)

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,985 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,995 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,995 | $250 Document fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 116th Pl SE have any available units?
101 116th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish County, WA.
What amenities does 101 116th Pl SE have?
Some of 101 116th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 116th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
101 116th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 116th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 116th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 101 116th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 101 116th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 101 116th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 116th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 116th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 101 116th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 101 116th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 101 116th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 101 116th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 116th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 116th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 116th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
