101 116th Pl SE

Updated and Contemporary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rambler home, with a Beautifully Updated Kitchen featuring Corian countertops, White Subway Tile Backsplash, New Flooring and White Cabinetry. Home has both a Living Room and Large Family Room with a Lovely Brick Fireplace. The main living spaces flow well through the Dining Room which has access to the back Carport. All Three Bedrooms have natural Hardwood Floors. Two Large, Bright and Updated Bathrooms, multiple Closets and a Pantry closet in the Kitchen. The Large Laundry Room furnished with a Washer and Dryer and also has access to the Carport in back. Plenty of parking out front as well as the Carport. (property has two other units in back, parking in back is primarily the other two units)



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,985 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,995 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,995 | $250 Document fee applies



