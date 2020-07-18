All apartments in Shoreline
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
20107 Forest Park Dr. NE
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

20107 Forest Park Dr. NE

20107 Forest Park Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

20107 Forest Park Drive Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ballinger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 10/11/19 Forest Park Drive - Property Id: 60784

Spacious 3 story townhome. 4 bedrooms 3 full baths with quartz countertops and under mount sinks , One car garage with opener. There are 2 kitchens and 2 Fireplaces (One of each on the top floor and one of each on the bottom).
The decks face McAleer Creek greenbelt. The electricity bill is paid by the tenant and tenant is to add $50 per month to help cover water, sewer, and garbage. This wsg utility payment starts with Nov 1st rent. Close to bus line, 2 Park-n-Rides and future light rail. Walking distance to Starbucks, Grocery and Drug stores, McDonalds Pagliacci pizza and many other restaurants. Duplex townhome style.
Rent is prorated for the first month: Oct 11-31 would be $1795 (plus balance of security deposit).
No Sec. 8 vouchers, NS, Cats allowed up to 2 w/ pet dep. 1st and deposit. No cosigners for income requirements: 30% of combined gross income to rent. $42 app. fee per adult for credit, criminal, and rent history reports.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/60784p
Property Id 60784

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5140136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE have any available units?
20107 Forest Park Dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE have?
Some of 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
20107 Forest Park Dr. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE is pet friendly.
Does 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE offer parking?
Yes, 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE offers parking.
Does 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE have a pool?
No, 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE does not have a pool.
Does 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20107 Forest Park Dr. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
