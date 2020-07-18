20107 Forest Park Dr. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 story townhome. 4 bedrooms 3 full baths with quartz countertops and under mount sinks , One car garage with opener. There are 2 kitchens and 2 Fireplaces (One of each on the top floor and one of each on the bottom).

The decks face McAleer Creek greenbelt. The electricity bill is paid by the tenant and tenant is to add $50 per month to help cover water, sewer, and garbage. This wsg utility payment starts with Nov 1st rent. Close to bus line, 2 Park-n-Rides and future light rail. Walking distance to Starbucks, Grocery and Drug stores, McDonalds Pagliacci pizza and many other restaurants. Duplex townhome style.

Rent is prorated for the first month: Oct 11-31 would be $1795 (plus balance of security deposit).

No Sec. 8 vouchers, NS, Cats allowed up to 2 w/ pet dep. 1st and deposit. No cosigners for income requirements: 30% of combined gross income to rent. $42 app. fee per adult for credit, criminal, and rent history reports.

No Dogs Allowed



