All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 19233 Ashworth Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
19233 Ashworth Ave N
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

19233 Ashworth Ave N

19233 Ashworth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Echo Lake
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19233 Ashworth Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1500 Sq. Ft., 3 Bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 163393

This is a spacious 1500 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, unit with full kitchen and full laundry room. Christian family lives in the upstairs half of this house and is seeking tenants with similar values. All utilities included including electric, water, sewer and trash pick-up. Bathroom has a shower but no bath tub. All new paint and carpet/flooring in every room. Large 15' X 19' Living Room, 11' X 15' Dining Room, Large 12' X 12' Kitchen, Large 11' X 15' M. Bedroom, other 2 bedrooms are 10' X 10' each. Large 35' X 75' fenced back yard. This is a kid friendly neighborhood across the street from Echo Lake Elementary School. 3 blocks away from Hwy 99 park and ride. 3 blocks away from King/Snohomish park and ride transfer station. First/last and deposit required for move in. Ready to rent today.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/163393
Property Id 163393

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5382132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19233 Ashworth Ave N have any available units?
19233 Ashworth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 19233 Ashworth Ave N have?
Some of 19233 Ashworth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19233 Ashworth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
19233 Ashworth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19233 Ashworth Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 19233 Ashworth Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 19233 Ashworth Ave N offer parking?
No, 19233 Ashworth Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 19233 Ashworth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19233 Ashworth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19233 Ashworth Ave N have a pool?
No, 19233 Ashworth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 19233 Ashworth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 19233 Ashworth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 19233 Ashworth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19233 Ashworth Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 19233 Ashworth Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 19233 Ashworth Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 Bedroom ApartmentsShoreline 2 Bedroom Apartments
Shoreline Apartments with BalconiesShoreline Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College