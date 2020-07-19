18904 8th Ave NW

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/ff69e2d0c3 ----

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/ff69e2d0c3

Richmond Village Condominiums. Large Corner ground floor unit with garden patio. Fantastic remodeled kitchen with bright white cabinetry, bamboo flooring & cozy breakfast bar. Bathroom updates include vanity, lighting, fixtures, mirror/cabinet, new tub surround & granite tile flooring. Pool is just past your patio, but obscured by fence & foliage for privacy. Short walk to shopping, restaurants & Starbucks. Next to Hillwood Park & track at Einstein Middle School. Syre Elementary, Einstein Middle School & Shorewood High School.

Laundry: Coin-Op Laundry Room onsite not far from unit.

Utilities: tenant pays for electricity directly to SCL. a $50 w/s/g utility contribution required per person.

Application fee: $42 per adult (apply at www.rentseattle.com)

Term: 6-8 months to start

Deposit $945 + ($250 non-refundable carpet cleaning fee)

Pet Deposit: $300 per (50% refundable) Per Condo Rules 1 small small pet only 40 lbs or less.

Required: 1st + Deposit

Contact: click on the schedule line or text Tina at : 206.321-1012

Please visit our website at www.rentseattle.com if you have not already for the clearest listing details and other available properties.

Keyword: Richmond Beach, Shoreline, NE Seattle, Edmonds



Appliances: Freezer

FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl, Other

HeatingFuels: Electric

HeatingSystems: Baseboard, Other

Num parking spaces: 0

Rooms: Workshop

ViewTypes: Territorial