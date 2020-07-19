All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18904 8th Ave NW

18904 8th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

18904 8th Avenue Northwest, Shoreline, WA 98177
Hillwood

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/ff69e2d0c3 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/ff69e2d0c3
Richmond Village Condominiums. Large Corner ground floor unit with garden patio. Fantastic remodeled kitchen with bright white cabinetry, bamboo flooring & cozy breakfast bar. Bathroom updates include vanity, lighting, fixtures, mirror/cabinet, new tub surround & granite tile flooring. Pool is just past your patio, but obscured by fence & foliage for privacy. Short walk to shopping, restaurants & Starbucks. Next to Hillwood Park & track at Einstein Middle School. Syre Elementary, Einstein Middle School & Shorewood High School.
Laundry: Coin-Op Laundry Room onsite not far from unit.
Utilities: tenant pays for electricity directly to SCL. a $50 w/s/g utility contribution required per person.
Application fee: $42 per adult (apply at www.rentseattle.com)
Term: 6-8 months to start
Deposit $945 + ($250 non-refundable carpet cleaning fee)
Pet Deposit: $300 per (50% refundable) Per Condo Rules 1 small small pet only 40 lbs or less.
Required: 1st + Deposit
Contact: click on the schedule line or text Tina at : 206.321-1012
Please visit our website at www.rentseattle.com if you have not already for the clearest listing details and other available properties.
Keyword: Richmond Beach, Shoreline, NE Seattle, Edmonds

Appliances: Freezer
FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl, Other
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard, Other
Num parking spaces: 0
Rooms: Workshop
ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
restrictions: Small dogs only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

