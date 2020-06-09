1832 N 185th St

Amenities

Splendid 2,500-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home in Shoreline, Washington.



The homey and spacious interior features hardwood floor and fireplace. The lovely kitchen is furnished with cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and smooth countertop. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available along with centralized, electric heating, board heater, and A/C in the bedroom upstairs, plus 1 bonus room.



Smoking is forbidden in the house.



The exterior has a fenced backyard--- a cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. Theres a storage space in the shed at the back of the property.



It comes with 2-car spaces of uncovered parking towards the houses front yard and on-street parking.



Renter pays for all utilities including water, gas, etc.



No pets, sorry.



Accessible to and from the community park!



Nearby parks: Kings Garden, Northcrest Park, and Hillwood Park.



Nearby Schools:

Echo Lake Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10

Albert Einstein Middle School - 1.26 miles, 7/10

Shorewood High School - 0.86 mile, 8/10

Meridian Park Elementary School - 0.6 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

348 - 0.0 mile

373 - 0.1 mile

303 - 0.1 mile

346 - 0.1 mile

346 - 0.2 mile



