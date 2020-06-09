All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

1832 N 185th St

1832 North 185th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1832 North 185th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Splendid 2,500-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home in Shoreline, Washington.

The homey and spacious interior features hardwood floor and fireplace. The lovely kitchen is furnished with cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and smooth countertop. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available along with centralized, electric heating, board heater, and A/C in the bedroom upstairs, plus 1 bonus room.

Smoking is forbidden in the house.

The exterior has a fenced backyard--- a cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. Theres a storage space in the shed at the back of the property.

It comes with 2-car spaces of uncovered parking towards the houses front yard and on-street parking.

Renter pays for all utilities including water, gas, etc.

No pets, sorry.

Accessible to and from the community park!

Nearby parks: Kings Garden, Northcrest Park, and Hillwood Park.

Nearby Schools:
Echo Lake Elementary School - 0.48 miles, 7/10
Albert Einstein Middle School - 1.26 miles, 7/10
Shorewood High School - 0.86 mile, 8/10
Meridian Park Elementary School - 0.6 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
348 - 0.0 mile
373 - 0.1 mile
303 - 0.1 mile
346 - 0.1 mile
346 - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5158142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

