Shoreline, WA
17545 12th ave NE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

17545 12th ave NE

17545 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

17545 12th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family Home in Shoreline - Property Id: 162857

Fantastic location in the Shoreline area. Over 1600 Sqft rambler featuring vaulted ceiling. Very large living room with lots of wall space. Den/office in addition to 3 bedrooms. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Sliding doors open to deck in sunny flat back yard. master has 3/4 bath. 2 car garage with entry to home plus 4 "off street" parking. Washer and dryer included. Easy commute location, bus, 15th Ave NE, I-5 and shopping. First month's, last month rent and $800 security deposit required. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Property Id 162857

(RLNE5185683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17545 12th ave NE have any available units?
17545 12th ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 17545 12th ave NE have?
Some of 17545 12th ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17545 12th ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
17545 12th ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17545 12th ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17545 12th ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 17545 12th ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 17545 12th ave NE offers parking.
Does 17545 12th ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17545 12th ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17545 12th ave NE have a pool?
No, 17545 12th ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 17545 12th ave NE have accessible units?
No, 17545 12th ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17545 12th ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17545 12th ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17545 12th ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17545 12th ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

