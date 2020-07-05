17545 12th ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home in Shoreline - Property Id: 162857



Fantastic location in the Shoreline area. Over 1600 Sqft rambler featuring vaulted ceiling. Very large living room with lots of wall space. Den/office in addition to 3 bedrooms. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Sliding doors open to deck in sunny flat back yard. master has 3/4 bath. 2 car garage with entry to home plus 4 "off street" parking. Washer and dryer included. Easy commute location, bus, 15th Ave NE, I-5 and shopping. First month's, last month rent and $800 security deposit required. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162857p

Property Id 162857



