1727 NE 148th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Shoreline Bungalow with Detached Apartment - Absolutely must-see Briarcrest bungalow with bonus above-garage apartment. All freshly refinished. The charming main house features light-filled spaces including a living room overlooking quintessential white picket fenced front yard, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Gourmet kitchen with tons of storage, countertop space and room to move and cook to your hearts delight! A nice nook for dining, and wonderfully convenient washer/dryer concealed in a kitchen pantry. Enjoy BBQing, lounging and playing in the private and peaceful back yard, which leads to your separate apartment above the garage. This wonderful apartment is perfect for a second living space, work from home office, or entertaining. Huge open room, killer kitchenette and dining nook, walk in closet/pantry, king-sized bedroom or office, and a generous bathroom. Quiet residential neighborhood with convenient access to Lake City Way, I-5, and Hwy 99 for commutes in all directions. Close to Hamlin Park, Jackson Park Golf Course, bus lines, grocery and other neighborhood amenities. One cat or one small dog considered on a case by case basis, with additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you. Please note garage to be retained by Owner.



To receive a video tour or schedule a Covid-friendly visit to this special property, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.



To review our screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your search browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



#AvenueOneResidential #Briarcrest #JacksonParkGolfCourse #HamlinPark #NorthSeattle #Shoreline



(RLNE5803520)