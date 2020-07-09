All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

1727 NE 148th St

1727 Northeast 148th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Northeast 148th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Briarcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Shoreline Bungalow with Detached Apartment - Absolutely must-see Briarcrest bungalow with bonus above-garage apartment. All freshly refinished. The charming main house features light-filled spaces including a living room overlooking quintessential white picket fenced front yard, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Gourmet kitchen with tons of storage, countertop space and room to move and cook to your hearts delight! A nice nook for dining, and wonderfully convenient washer/dryer concealed in a kitchen pantry. Enjoy BBQing, lounging and playing in the private and peaceful back yard, which leads to your separate apartment above the garage. This wonderful apartment is perfect for a second living space, work from home office, or entertaining. Huge open room, killer kitchenette and dining nook, walk in closet/pantry, king-sized bedroom or office, and a generous bathroom. Quiet residential neighborhood with convenient access to Lake City Way, I-5, and Hwy 99 for commutes in all directions. Close to Hamlin Park, Jackson Park Golf Course, bus lines, grocery and other neighborhood amenities. One cat or one small dog considered on a case by case basis, with additional $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you. Please note garage to be retained by Owner.

To receive a video tour or schedule a Covid-friendly visit to this special property, please contact Lisa Russell at 206-356-9851 or lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA.

To review our screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your search browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential #Briarcrest #JacksonParkGolfCourse #HamlinPark #NorthSeattle #Shoreline

(RLNE5803520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 NE 148th St have any available units?
1727 NE 148th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1727 NE 148th St have?
Some of 1727 NE 148th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 NE 148th St currently offering any rent specials?
1727 NE 148th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 NE 148th St pet-friendly?
No, 1727 NE 148th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1727 NE 148th St offer parking?
Yes, 1727 NE 148th St offers parking.
Does 1727 NE 148th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 NE 148th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 NE 148th St have a pool?
No, 1727 NE 148th St does not have a pool.
Does 1727 NE 148th St have accessible units?
No, 1727 NE 148th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 NE 148th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 NE 148th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 NE 148th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1727 NE 148th St does not have units with air conditioning.

