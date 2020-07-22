All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

15313 Stone Ave N

15313 Stone Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15313 Stone Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Parkwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This modern remodeled is surprisingly close to all the action. Less than one mile from I-5. Offers a direct commute into downtown Seattle. Close to North Seattle College, Northgate mall/fitness gyms, shopping area, numerous restaurants and bus stops, park and ride.
Updated home with brand new kitchen countertops and bathroom counters, brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, disposal. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen and entry has vinyl floors with carpet throughout the unit. Private garage parking available.
Large/open living semi and access to shopping, restaurants, etc.
Rent include water, sewer and garbage

LEASE TERMS
- Lease length: 1 year
- Rent: $1,550.00 (Gas/Sewer/Internet included)
- Application Fee: $40.00
- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent
- Administration fee
- Renter's insurance recommended
- Pet Friendly
- Keypad Entry
-Bonus room
-Full Garage w/automatic door
-Within 10 minutes of Starbucks, Central Market and Safeway

Reply to this post or contact Richard 206-850-0681.

(RLNE5237482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15313 Stone Ave N have any available units?
15313 Stone Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 15313 Stone Ave N have?
Some of 15313 Stone Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15313 Stone Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15313 Stone Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15313 Stone Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15313 Stone Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 15313 Stone Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15313 Stone Ave N offers parking.
Does 15313 Stone Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15313 Stone Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15313 Stone Ave N have a pool?
No, 15313 Stone Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 15313 Stone Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15313 Stone Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15313 Stone Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15313 Stone Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15313 Stone Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15313 Stone Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
