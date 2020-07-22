15313 Stone Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This modern remodeled is surprisingly close to all the action. Less than one mile from I-5. Offers a direct commute into downtown Seattle. Close to North Seattle College, Northgate mall/fitness gyms, shopping area, numerous restaurants and bus stops, park and ride.

Updated home with brand new kitchen countertops and bathroom counters, brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, disposal. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen and entry has vinyl floors with carpet throughout the unit. Private garage parking available.

Large/open living semi and access to shopping, restaurants, etc.

Rent include water, sewer and garbage



LEASE TERMS

- Lease length: 1 year

- Rent: $1,550.00 (Gas/Sewer/Internet included)

- Application Fee: $40.00

- Security Deposit: Equivalent to 1 month's rent

- Administration fee

- Renter's insurance recommended

- Pet Friendly

- Keypad Entry

-Bonus room

-Full Garage w/automatic door

-Within 10 minutes of Starbucks, Central Market and Safeway



Reply to this post or contact Richard 206-850-0681.



(RLNE5237482)