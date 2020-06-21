All apartments in Shoreline
14554 31st Avenue Northeast
14554 31st Avenue Northeast

14554 31st Avenue Northeast · (415) 731-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14554 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Briarcrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice and cozy rambler house, 3BR, 1BA, approx 1200 s/f. Newly renovated home! All new wood flooring throughout, Spacious bright living room, new updated kitchen with granite counter top and tile floors, freshly painted interior and exterior. Large yard with plenty of parking spaces. Convenient location, close to schools, stores & bus lines. Easy commute to Downtown. First/last/deposit ($1800) & $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and must maintain the yard. No smoking. Will consider small pets on a case by case basis. Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14554 31st Avenue Northeast have any available units?
14554 31st Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14554 31st Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 14554 31st Avenue Northeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14554 31st Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
14554 31st Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14554 31st Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 14554 31st Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 14554 31st Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 14554 31st Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 14554 31st Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14554 31st Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14554 31st Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 14554 31st Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 14554 31st Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 14554 31st Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 14554 31st Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 14554 31st Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14554 31st Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 14554 31st Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
