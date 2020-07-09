1408 Northeast 154th Street

Amenities

This fabulous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental is located in Shoreline, Washington.



The unit is spacious and bright with brand-new laminated flooring, track lighting, and a large sliding glass door. Its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a stove. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with an electric heater. A vanity cabinet, medicine cabinet, and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. This is a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. However, smoking is not allowed inside the unit. The exterior has a paved patio. There are 2 parking spaces available. The tenant is responsible for electricity, trash, cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for water and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hY5mXH2LRyA



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Paramount Park, Hamlin Park, and Northcrest Park.



Bus lines:

77 - 0.0 mile

348 - 0.0 mile

330 - 0.0 mile

347 - 0.5 mile

308 - 0.5 mile

373 - 0.5 mile

64 - 0.5 mile



