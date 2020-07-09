All apartments in Shoreline
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
1408 Northeast 154th Street
1408 Northeast 154th Street

1408 Northeast 154th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Northeast 154th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This fabulous, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental is located in Shoreline, Washington.

The unit is spacious and bright with brand-new laminated flooring, track lighting, and a large sliding glass door. Its lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, and a stove. In-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with an electric heater. A vanity cabinet, medicine cabinet, and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. This is a pet-friendly home so your pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. However, smoking is not allowed inside the unit. The exterior has a paved patio. There are 2 parking spaces available. The tenant is responsible for electricity, trash, cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for water and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hY5mXH2LRyA

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Paramount Park, Hamlin Park, and Northcrest Park.

Bus lines:
77 - 0.0 mile
348 - 0.0 mile
330 - 0.0 mile
347 - 0.5 mile
308 - 0.5 mile
373 - 0.5 mile
64 - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5796999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Northeast 154th Street have any available units?
1408 Northeast 154th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1408 Northeast 154th Street have?
Some of 1408 Northeast 154th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Northeast 154th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Northeast 154th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Northeast 154th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Northeast 154th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Northeast 154th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Northeast 154th Street offers parking.
Does 1408 Northeast 154th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 Northeast 154th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Northeast 154th Street have a pool?
No, 1408 Northeast 154th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Northeast 154th Street have accessible units?
No, 1408 Northeast 154th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Northeast 154th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Northeast 154th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Northeast 154th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Northeast 154th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

