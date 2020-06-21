1132 N 198th St Unit C103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Dream Home for Commuters! Pet(s) and Full-Size Washer & Dryer in Unit! - Live next to the Lake!!! Colorful two-bedroom, two full bathroom condo in a quiet, lakefront complex at Echo Lake Condos in Shoreline. Open great room plan, master suite with private bath, brand new flooring throughout! Large bedrooms with tons of closet space are at opposite ends of the condo, perfect for roommates! Wood-burning fireplace, full-size washer and dryer in unit! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters and breakfast bar, and maple craftsman cabinets. Patio off living room w/ storage. One assigned parking spot. Private community dock for kayaking, kayak storage, and BBQ area. Close to the Aurora Village Transit Center w/ express buses to downtown Seattle and the Shoreline Park & Ride, Costco, YMCA (.4 miles) and I-5 near future light rail stop. Multiple travel routes to downtown Seattle including the Interurban Trail just .3 miles away! Award-winning Shoreline schools. Come see it right away because it will not stay on the rental market long!



Note: The walls have been repainted/touched-up, however, the owners are not opposed if a future tenant would like to repaint in a neutral color as long as it is done well. We have painters who could give a quote. Pictures of the condo in neutral colors is included to show how this could look (wood floors have been replaced with carpet in the living spaces).



-Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.

- Tenants responsible for all utilities

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of one months rent.

- Administrative Fee of $250

- No smoking property, inside and out.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



(RLNE5106010)