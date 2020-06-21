All apartments in Shoreline
1132 N 198th St Unit C103
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

1132 N 198th St Unit C103

1132 North 198th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1132 North 198th Street, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Dream Home for Commuters! Pet(s) and Full-Size Washer & Dryer in Unit! - Live next to the Lake!!! Colorful two-bedroom, two full bathroom condo in a quiet, lakefront complex at Echo Lake Condos in Shoreline. Open great room plan, master suite with private bath, brand new flooring throughout! Large bedrooms with tons of closet space are at opposite ends of the condo, perfect for roommates! Wood-burning fireplace, full-size washer and dryer in unit! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, slab granite counters and breakfast bar, and maple craftsman cabinets. Patio off living room w/ storage. One assigned parking spot. Private community dock for kayaking, kayak storage, and BBQ area. Close to the Aurora Village Transit Center w/ express buses to downtown Seattle and the Shoreline Park & Ride, Costco, YMCA (.4 miles) and I-5 near future light rail stop. Multiple travel routes to downtown Seattle including the Interurban Trail just .3 miles away! Award-winning Shoreline schools. Come see it right away because it will not stay on the rental market long!

Note: The walls have been repainted/touched-up, however, the owners are not opposed if a future tenant would like to repaint in a neutral color as long as it is done well. We have painters who could give a quote. Pictures of the condo in neutral colors is included to show how this could look (wood floors have been replaced with carpet in the living spaces).

-Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.
- Tenants responsible for all utilities
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of one months rent.
- Administrative Fee of $250
- No smoking property, inside and out.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5106010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 have any available units?
1132 N 198th St Unit C103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 have?
Some of 1132 N 198th St Unit C103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 currently offering any rent specials?
1132 N 198th St Unit C103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 is pet friendly.
Does 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 offer parking?
Yes, 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 offers parking.
Does 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 have a pool?
No, 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 does not have a pool.
Does 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 have accessible units?
No, 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 N 198th St Unit C103 does not have units with air conditioning.
