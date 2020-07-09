All apartments in Shoreline
1023 NE 182nd St

1023 Northeast 182nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Northeast 182nd Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed 1 bath (plus flex space) single-family home in convenient Shoreline.

This great home has hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, large kitchen, large leveled fenced-in yard, attached 1 car garage, and large picturesque windows! The main level has 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and the upstairs has a private bedroom with additional flex space (office, children's playroom, additional storage, or 4th bedroom?).

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Attic
- Washer + Dryer
- Electric heating system
- Porch
- Attached garage

Close to grocery stores, freeway, park-n-ride, and schools.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 1023 NE 182nd St, Shoreline, King, Washington, 98155.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1023-Ne-182Nd-St-Shoreline-WA-98155

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5803037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 NE 182nd St have any available units?
1023 NE 182nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1023 NE 182nd St have?
Some of 1023 NE 182nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 NE 182nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1023 NE 182nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 NE 182nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1023 NE 182nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1023 NE 182nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1023 NE 182nd St offers parking.
Does 1023 NE 182nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 NE 182nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 NE 182nd St have a pool?
No, 1023 NE 182nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1023 NE 182nd St have accessible units?
No, 1023 NE 182nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 NE 182nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 NE 182nd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 NE 182nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 NE 182nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

