Amenities
Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bed 1 bath (plus flex space) single-family home in convenient Shoreline.
This great home has hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, large kitchen, large leveled fenced-in yard, attached 1 car garage, and large picturesque windows! The main level has 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and the upstairs has a private bedroom with additional flex space (office, children's playroom, additional storage, or 4th bedroom?).
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Fireplace
- Attic
- Washer + Dryer
- Electric heating system
- Porch
- Attached garage
Close to grocery stores, freeway, park-n-ride, and schools.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 1023 NE 182nd St, Shoreline, King, Washington, 98155.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:https://mynd.rentlinx.com/1023-Ne-182Nd-St-Shoreline-WA-98155
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5803037)