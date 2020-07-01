All apartments in SeaTac
Find more places like 4737 S 172nd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
SeaTac, WA
/
4737 S 172nd Pl
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:14 AM

4737 S 172nd Pl

4737 South 172nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
SeaTac
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

4737 South 172nd Place, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Close to Seattle with multiple commuting options including 10 minutes to the Commuter Train, 5 minutes to the Link Lightrail and 2 minutes to I-5.

Newer carpet, paint, and appliances, entire house was remodeled 4 years ago. House is cozy and feels brand new. Additional storage and work space in the lofted barn style shed.

Urban gardeners encouraged, fulfill your dreams of enough outdoor space to grow all your own food on the .33 acres. There are apple and peach trees currently on the property, and space to either plant in the ground or build raised beds. Also plenty of room for chickens and bees. Backyard borders a greenbelt for additional privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4737 S 172nd Pl have any available units?
4737 S 172nd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 4737 S 172nd Pl have?
Some of 4737 S 172nd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4737 S 172nd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4737 S 172nd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4737 S 172nd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4737 S 172nd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4737 S 172nd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4737 S 172nd Pl offers parking.
Does 4737 S 172nd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4737 S 172nd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4737 S 172nd Pl have a pool?
No, 4737 S 172nd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4737 S 172nd Pl have accessible units?
No, 4737 S 172nd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4737 S 172nd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4737 S 172nd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4737 S 172nd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4737 S 172nd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Viewpoint Apartment Homes
21428 International Blvd
SeaTac, WA 98198
Avion Apartments
3351 South 175th Street
SeaTac, WA 98188

Similar Pages

SeaTac 1 BedroomsSeaTac 2 Bedrooms
SeaTac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeaTac Accessible Apartments
SeaTac Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College