4737 S 172nd Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Close to Seattle with multiple commuting options including 10 minutes to the Commuter Train, 5 minutes to the Link Lightrail and 2 minutes to I-5.



Newer carpet, paint, and appliances, entire house was remodeled 4 years ago. House is cozy and feels brand new. Additional storage and work space in the lofted barn style shed.



Urban gardeners encouraged, fulfill your dreams of enough outdoor space to grow all your own food on the .33 acres. There are apple and peach trees currently on the property, and space to either plant in the ground or build raised beds. Also plenty of room for chickens and bees. Backyard borders a greenbelt for additional privacy.