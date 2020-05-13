Amenities

3910 S 192nd Unit B Available 01/13/20 Angle Lake Apartment - Seatac - Available 1/12! Tucked away on the graceful and quiet Angle Lake in Seatac, you will find this lovely home. At 1200 sq ft, the large living area and open kitchen welcome you. 2 spacious bedrooms with artfully painted flooring and ample closet space, overlook the lake. Enjoy a tidy bathroom with mosaic stone tiled shower and copper sink. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and substantial enough for a full dining table. A good amount of storage is available within the unit as well. Radiant heating throughout, will keep you comfortable and warm. 2 reserved parking spaces are accessible in the driveway. Charming patio just beyond the front door, allows for easy access to enjoyment of the lake and dock, which includes a large lakeside patio and beach shack with BBQ and retro diner seating. The owner is onsite and maintains the yard, so you need not. All utilities for a flat fee of $50/pp/month. Sorry, no smoking and no pets preferred. Close proximity to I-5 and Seatac Airport and Angle Lake light rail station. Love living on the beautiful lake, just minutes from the city!



To arrange a tour of this property, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



