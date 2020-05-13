All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

3910 S 192nd Unit B

3910 South 192nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3910 South 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
3910 S 192nd Unit B Available 01/13/20 Angle Lake Apartment - Seatac - Available 1/12! Tucked away on the graceful and quiet Angle Lake in Seatac, you will find this lovely home. At 1200 sq ft, the large living area and open kitchen welcome you. 2 spacious bedrooms with artfully painted flooring and ample closet space, overlook the lake. Enjoy a tidy bathroom with mosaic stone tiled shower and copper sink. The kitchen has plenty of counter space and substantial enough for a full dining table. A good amount of storage is available within the unit as well. Radiant heating throughout, will keep you comfortable and warm. 2 reserved parking spaces are accessible in the driveway. Charming patio just beyond the front door, allows for easy access to enjoyment of the lake and dock, which includes a large lakeside patio and beach shack with BBQ and retro diner seating. The owner is onsite and maintains the yard, so you need not. All utilities for a flat fee of $50/pp/month. Sorry, no smoking and no pets preferred. Close proximity to I-5 and Seatac Airport and Angle Lake light rail station. Love living on the beautiful lake, just minutes from the city!

To arrange a tour of this property, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

#AngleLake #SeatacRentals #RentSeatac #AvenueOneResidential #SeattleforRent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4365342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 S 192nd Unit B have any available units?
3910 S 192nd Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
Is 3910 S 192nd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3910 S 192nd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 S 192nd Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3910 S 192nd Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 3910 S 192nd Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3910 S 192nd Unit B offers parking.
Does 3910 S 192nd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 S 192nd Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 S 192nd Unit B have a pool?
No, 3910 S 192nd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3910 S 192nd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3910 S 192nd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 S 192nd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 S 192nd Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 S 192nd Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 S 192nd Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

