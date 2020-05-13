All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

3519 S. 160th Street #B1

3519 South 160th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3519 South 160th Street, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Evergreen Heights Estates Condo - Life is good in this nice quiet second floor condo in the Evergreen Heights Estates Condominiums. The home features a newer kitchen and bath, 6 panel doors, Italian tile entry, tub surround and a wood burning fireplace. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and a deck with a storage closet.

Conveniently located in SeaTac near shopping, the SeaTac light-rail station,rental car center and freeways.
Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. No Smoking or Pets allowed.

3D TOUR: Click link or Copy & Paste into browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vwi1itU71V2&guides=0&play=1&ts=2&qs=1&lp=1

Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Proof of Rental Insurance is required. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view.

Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly to schedule a viewing.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5134848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 have any available units?
3519 S. 160th Street #B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 have?
Some of 3519 S. 160th Street #B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
3519 S. 160th Street #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 is pet friendly.
Does 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 offer parking?
No, 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 does not offer parking.
Does 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 have a pool?
No, 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 does not have a pool.
Does 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 have accessible units?
No, 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 S. 160th Street #B1 does not have units with air conditioning.
