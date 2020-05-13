3519 S. 160th Street #B1

Amenities

Evergreen Heights Estates Condo - Life is good in this nice quiet second floor condo in the Evergreen Heights Estates Condominiums. The home features a newer kitchen and bath, 6 panel doors, Italian tile entry, tub surround and a wood burning fireplace. There is a washer and dryer in the unit and a deck with a storage closet.



Conveniently located in SeaTac near shopping, the SeaTac light-rail station,rental car center and freeways.

Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. No Smoking or Pets allowed.



3D TOUR: Click link or Copy & Paste into browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vwi1itU71V2&guides=0&play=1&ts=2&qs=1&lp=1



Terms: First month's rent and security deposit due at signing. Proof of Rental Insurance is required. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view.



Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly to schedule a viewing.



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



