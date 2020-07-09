All apartments in SeaTac
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

21240 40TH PL S

21240 40th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

21240 40th Place South, SeaTac, WA 98198

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1bed 1bath 800 Sq Ft condo easy access to Freeway - Property Id: 275209

Spacious 1bed 1bath 800 Sq Ft condo with easy access to Freeway (East of I-5)
This condominium unit has Cork Plank flooring living room and modern kitchen area.

Features include:
Own finished garage w/abundant storage, large deck, soaking tub and fireplace.
Additional Shelving in walk-in closet/deck.
Easy access to freeway (I-5 WA-167), Shopping center, and International Airport.

-Rent: $1595 a month (Water, Sewer, General area maintenance included)
-Term: 12-month lease
-Security deposit required: $1500
-Parking: Total 2: 1 car garage and 1 additional space in front of garage
-Utilities: Tenant pays only electricity and garbage
-Common area maintenance is done by HOA
-Pets: Sorry no pet allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275209
Property Id 275209

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763435)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21240 40TH PL S have any available units?
21240 40TH PL S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 21240 40TH PL S have?
Some of 21240 40TH PL S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21240 40TH PL S currently offering any rent specials?
21240 40TH PL S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21240 40TH PL S pet-friendly?
Yes, 21240 40TH PL S is pet friendly.
Does 21240 40TH PL S offer parking?
Yes, 21240 40TH PL S offers parking.
Does 21240 40TH PL S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21240 40TH PL S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21240 40TH PL S have a pool?
No, 21240 40TH PL S does not have a pool.
Does 21240 40TH PL S have accessible units?
No, 21240 40TH PL S does not have accessible units.
Does 21240 40TH PL S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21240 40TH PL S has units with dishwashers.
Does 21240 40TH PL S have units with air conditioning?
No, 21240 40TH PL S does not have units with air conditioning.

