21240 40TH PL S

Spacious 1bed 1bath 800 Sq Ft condo with easy access to Freeway (East of I-5)

This condominium unit has Cork Plank flooring living room and modern kitchen area.



Features include:

Own finished garage w/abundant storage, large deck, soaking tub and fireplace.

Additional Shelving in walk-in closet/deck.

Easy access to freeway (I-5 WA-167), Shopping center, and International Airport.



-Rent: $1595 a month (Water, Sewer, General area maintenance included)

-Term: 12-month lease

-Security deposit required: $1500

-Parking: Total 2: 1 car garage and 1 additional space in front of garage

-Utilities: Tenant pays only electricity and garbage

-Common area maintenance is done by HOA

-Pets: Sorry no pet allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275209

No Pets Allowed



