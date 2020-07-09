21240 40TH PL S

Amenities
Spacious 1bed 1bath 800 Sq Ft condo with easy access to Freeway (East of I-5)
This condominium unit has Cork Plank flooring living room and modern kitchen area.
Features include:
Own finished garage w/abundant storage, large deck, soaking tub and fireplace.
Additional Shelving in walk-in closet/deck.
Easy access to freeway (I-5 WA-167), Shopping center, and International Airport.
-Rent: $1595 a month (Water, Sewer, General area maintenance included)
-Term: 12-month lease
-Security deposit required: $1500
-Parking: Total 2: 1 car garage and 1 additional space in front of garage
-Utilities: Tenant pays only electricity and garbage
-Common area maintenance is done by HOA
-Pets: Sorry no pet allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275209
Property Id 275209
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5763435)