18930 47th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Willow Glen Apartments is a small quiet property with two buildings that divide 12 apartments. Family owned and operated. Close to South center Mall and fast I-5 access as well as all the amenities SeaTac has to offer its residents. For more details please call 206-767-3806 Very spacious apartment with Washer & Dryer Hookups. Very cozy place to call your home. Great SeaTac location just few blocks from Metro Bus Line & I-5 access. Willow Glen is a small quiet complex with just 12 units managed out of our sister property called Willow Terrace just 15 minutes away. Scheduled showings by appointment only mon-fri 10AM-5PM. Please call 206-767-3806 and ask for Willow Glen Apartments for more details.



Terms: 9 month lease only; $300 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT