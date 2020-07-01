All apartments in SeaTac
18930 47th Ave S

18930 47th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

18930 47th Avenue South, SeaTac, WA 98188

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Willow Glen Apartments is a small quiet property with two buildings that divide 12 apartments. Family owned and operated. Close to South center Mall and fast I-5 access as well as all the amenities SeaTac has to offer its residents. For more details please call 206-767-3806 Very spacious apartment with Washer & Dryer Hookups. Very cozy place to call your home. Great SeaTac location just few blocks from Metro Bus Line & I-5 access. Willow Glen is a small quiet complex with just 12 units managed out of our sister property called Willow Terrace just 15 minutes away. Scheduled showings by appointment only mon-fri 10AM-5PM. Please call 206-767-3806 and ask for Willow Glen Apartments for more details.

Terms: 9 month lease only; $300 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18930 47th Ave S have any available units?
18930 47th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in SeaTac, WA.
What amenities does 18930 47th Ave S have?
Some of 18930 47th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18930 47th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
18930 47th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18930 47th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 18930 47th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in SeaTac.
Does 18930 47th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 18930 47th Ave S offers parking.
Does 18930 47th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18930 47th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18930 47th Ave S have a pool?
No, 18930 47th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 18930 47th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 18930 47th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 18930 47th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18930 47th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 18930 47th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 18930 47th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

