Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14926 32nd Pl S

14926 32nd Place South · No Longer Available
Location

14926 32nd Place South, SeaTac, WA 98168

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
SeaTac Townhome - Available now! Beautiful, totally renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome for lease in great location! Sited near Sound Transit's Tukwila/Internation Blvd station, Hwy 99 and 518, you'll have easy access to wherever you want to go! Down to the studs remodel means new floors, paint, appliances and windows. Smart layout includes welcoming living/dining area on main floor and light-filled kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Sliding door leads to large outdoor area with patio, perfect for planting and entertaining. Powder room off of the living room. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with huge double door closet and sliding door to private deck. Second bedroom on this level as well, also with large closet. Sparkling new full bath is located between the two rooms. Two outdoor storage areas and two parking spots are included in your rent. Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage, tenant pays for electricity. One cat welcome with additional $500 deposit (no dogs firm). No smokers please.

Fantastic location with great proximity to Sound Transit's Tukwila/Int'l Blvd station as well as Hwy 99, 518 and Southcenter. For more information or a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - kim@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #seatacrentals

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4743120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

