14926 32nd Pl S

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

SeaTac Townhome - Available now! Beautiful, totally renovated 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome for lease in great location! Sited near Sound Transit's Tukwila/Internation Blvd station, Hwy 99 and 518, you'll have easy access to wherever you want to go! Down to the studs remodel means new floors, paint, appliances and windows. Smart layout includes welcoming living/dining area on main floor and light-filled kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Sliding door leads to large outdoor area with patio, perfect for planting and entertaining. Powder room off of the living room. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with huge double door closet and sliding door to private deck. Second bedroom on this level as well, also with large closet. Sparkling new full bath is located between the two rooms. Two outdoor storage areas and two parking spots are included in your rent. Owner pays for water, sewer, garbage, tenant pays for electricity. One cat welcome with additional $500 deposit (no dogs firm). No smokers please.



Fantastic location with great proximity to Sound Transit's Tukwila/Int'l Blvd station as well as Hwy 99, 518 and Southcenter. For more information or a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - kim@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-551-9589.



