How many bedrooms do you need?
537 241st Ln SE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

537 241st Ln SE

537 241st Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

537 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98074
Vintage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Delightful and well maintained top floor end unit with vaulted ceiling, slate accents in kitchen & living room. Located in the coveted Cameray Townhomes. Modern open concept with plenty of living space.

Oversized windows surround the dining area and living room drenching the unit in natural light. Spacious kitchen, modern maple cabinets and lots of counter space; perfect for entertaining.

Home boasts, large master with private bath and walk-in-closet, well lit private patio perfect for grilling and elegant gas fireplace with gracious mantle and slate surround. Modern new carpets and fresh paint.

Garage with storage. Lake Washington Schools, close to I-90, parks, trails, & shopping (Metropolitan Market).

Community has clubhouse, swimming pool, and hot tub. Air conditioning has just been installed! Get ahead of summer!!

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,900 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Renter's insurance required. Pets on approval. No smoking inside. $500 and signed holding agreement will reserve this beautiful property exclusively for you and will be converted to part of your security deposit at move in.

Keywords: Sammamish, townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 241st Ln SE have any available units?
537 241st Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 537 241st Ln SE have?
Some of 537 241st Ln SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 241st Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
537 241st Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 241st Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 241st Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 537 241st Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 537 241st Ln SE offers parking.
Does 537 241st Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 241st Ln SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 241st Ln SE have a pool?
Yes, 537 241st Ln SE has a pool.
Does 537 241st Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 537 241st Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 537 241st Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 241st Ln SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 241st Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 537 241st Ln SE has units with air conditioning.

