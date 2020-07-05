537 241st Ln SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Delightful and well maintained top floor end unit with vaulted ceiling, slate accents in kitchen & living room. Located in the coveted Cameray Townhomes. Modern open concept with plenty of living space.



Oversized windows surround the dining area and living room drenching the unit in natural light. Spacious kitchen, modern maple cabinets and lots of counter space; perfect for entertaining.



Home boasts, large master with private bath and walk-in-closet, well lit private patio perfect for grilling and elegant gas fireplace with gracious mantle and slate surround. Modern new carpets and fresh paint.



Garage with storage. Lake Washington Schools, close to I-90, parks, trails, & shopping (Metropolitan Market).



Community has clubhouse, swimming pool, and hot tub. Air conditioning has just been installed! Get ahead of summer!!



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,900 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Renter's insurance required. Pets on approval. No smoking inside. $500 and signed holding agreement will reserve this beautiful property exclusively for you and will be converted to part of your security deposit at move in.



