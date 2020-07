Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court garage hot tub parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport dog park e-payments guest parking internet access playground smoke-free community

Elevate your lifestyle at Madison Sammamish! Each of our thoughtfully designed one, two, and three bedroom homes features a private patio or balcony, washer and dryer, and plenty of storage. Our kitchens are fully equipped with European style cabinetry, dishwasher, and stainless steel sink with garbage disposal. Select homes have a gorgeous marble fireplace and/or impressive vaulted ceilings. We've covered every detail in creating a blissful, healthy community where residents enjoy a modernized fitness center, racquetball court, television lounge, clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and indoor spa. All of this and a convenient location, just an arm's length from Pine Lake Shopping Center, Pine Lake Park and Issaquah Commons for your shopping and entertainment needs. Why wait? Call us today to schedule a tour!DRE WA #25267