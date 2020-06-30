All apartments in Sammamish
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
507 225th Place NE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

507 225th Place NE

507 225th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

507 225th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Saxony Detached Townhouse - Detached townhome with no shared walls. Private parking space in additional to large attached 2 car garage. Very clean with new carpet throughout. Large master with his/hers vanities. Wonderful kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Great location in Sammamish, walking distance to shops and restaurants.

Pets welcome with deposit of $500 per pet, two pets maximum.
$13.50 Monthly Utility Billing Fee.

Please contact Jill on 206.353.8328 or Jill@sjapm.com to schedule a showing.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4068168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 225th Place NE have any available units?
507 225th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 507 225th Place NE have?
Some of 507 225th Place NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 225th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
507 225th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 225th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 225th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 507 225th Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 507 225th Place NE offers parking.
Does 507 225th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 225th Place NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 225th Place NE have a pool?
No, 507 225th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 507 225th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 507 225th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 507 225th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 225th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 225th Place NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 225th Place NE has units with air conditioning.

