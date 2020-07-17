2615 233rd Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Great Home For Rent - Great Field Rush community. Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceiling, skylights, main floor den. Remodeled Kitchen Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, SS appliances, Tile backsplash, Double Ovens, gas cooktop & Hardwood flooring. 5 piece Master Suite has Marble Counters, tile surround, and floors, walk-in closet. Large deck, paver stone patio, Deep two-car garage, fully fenced. A very decent condition home that you can not miss out on.



Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.

Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant

Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.



Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility. Security deposit equals a month of rent.



