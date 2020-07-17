All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2615 233rd Ave SE

2615 233rd Avenue Southeast · (206) 393-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2615 233rd Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2615 233rd Ave SE · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Home For Rent - Great Field Rush community. Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceiling, skylights, main floor den. Remodeled Kitchen Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, SS appliances, Tile backsplash, Double Ovens, gas cooktop & Hardwood flooring. 5 piece Master Suite has Marble Counters, tile surround, and floors, walk-in closet. Large deck, paver stone patio, Deep two-car garage, fully fenced. A very decent condition home that you can not miss out on.

Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.
Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant
Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.

Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility. Security deposit equals a month of rent.

(RLNE5894242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 233rd Ave SE have any available units?
2615 233rd Ave SE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2615 233rd Ave SE have?
Some of 2615 233rd Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 233rd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2615 233rd Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 233rd Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2615 233rd Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2615 233rd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2615 233rd Ave SE offers parking.
Does 2615 233rd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 233rd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 233rd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2615 233rd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2615 233rd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2615 233rd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 233rd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2615 233rd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 233rd Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 233rd Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
