All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 25921 SE 22nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
25921 SE 22nd Place
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

25921 SE 22nd Place

25921 Southeast 22nd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25921 Southeast 22nd Place, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great condition rambler in Beaver Lake Estates. - Welcome home! Great condition rambler in Beaver Lake Estates. Vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, opens to family room with cozy fireplace. Private master suite updated with heated tile floors. Three bedrooms and bath on opposite side of home with bonus suite upstairs. Filled with natural light, central air conditioning, this home has a large and sunny fully fenced backyard.

(RLNE5081857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25921 SE 22nd Place have any available units?
25921 SE 22nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 25921 SE 22nd Place have?
Some of 25921 SE 22nd Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25921 SE 22nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
25921 SE 22nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25921 SE 22nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 25921 SE 22nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 25921 SE 22nd Place offer parking?
No, 25921 SE 22nd Place does not offer parking.
Does 25921 SE 22nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25921 SE 22nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25921 SE 22nd Place have a pool?
No, 25921 SE 22nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 25921 SE 22nd Place have accessible units?
No, 25921 SE 22nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25921 SE 22nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 25921 SE 22nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25921 SE 22nd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25921 SE 22nd Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College