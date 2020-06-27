25921 SE 22nd Place

Amenities

Great condition rambler in Beaver Lake Estates. - Welcome home! Great condition rambler in Beaver Lake Estates. Vaulted ceilings in the entry and living room, spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, opens to family room with cozy fireplace. Private master suite updated with heated tile floors. Three bedrooms and bath on opposite side of home with bonus suite upstairs. Filled with natural light, central air conditioning, this home has a large and sunny fully fenced backyard.



