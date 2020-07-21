All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

24822 SE 17th St

24822 SE 17th St · No Longer Available
Location

24822 SE 17th St, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
garage
Available 07/08/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Home to Make Your Own - Available Early July!

Welcome home to a great neighborhood with amazing schools!

This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Some of the many upgrades include vinyl windows, hardwoods, updated baths, and a gorgeous front door with sidelights. Entertain guests in the amazing outdoor spaces that include a fire pit and beautiful garden areas! Southwest sun exposure.

Live close to all that Sammamish and Issaquah have to offer, and yet still feel like you are living in the country!

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday 06/15/2019 from 2-4 pm.

Features:

- Spacious 3 bed/2 bath single family home
- Rec Room on lower level for movie night and cozy evenings at home
- Washer/Dryer in home
- Hardwood flooring, vinyl windows
- Gorgeous, spacious yard
- Insulated garage
- Amazing outdoor spaces that include a fire pit, and beautiful garden areas with southwest sun exposure
- Situated on 1.4 Acres

If you are interested, please text friendly property manager, Tiffany Plovie, at 206.849.5730 or email at tplovie@gmail.com.

Property Address: 24822 SE 17th St, Sammamish, King County Washington 90875

Rental Criteria Includes:

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent.
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is equal to the first month's rent.
- Co-signers will be reviewed for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 700 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
No smoking. No pets allowed.
Application fee: $49 pp

We are an Equal Opportunity Housing property management firm.

Mynd Management
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4956934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24822 SE 17th St have any available units?
24822 SE 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 24822 SE 17th St have?
Some of 24822 SE 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24822 SE 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
24822 SE 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24822 SE 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 24822 SE 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 24822 SE 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 24822 SE 17th St offers parking.
Does 24822 SE 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24822 SE 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24822 SE 17th St have a pool?
No, 24822 SE 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 24822 SE 17th St have accessible units?
No, 24822 SE 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 24822 SE 17th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24822 SE 17th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 24822 SE 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 24822 SE 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.
