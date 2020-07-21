Amenities

Available 07/08/19 Charming 3 Bedroom Home to Make Your Own - Available Early July!



Welcome home to a great neighborhood with amazing schools!



This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Some of the many upgrades include vinyl windows, hardwoods, updated baths, and a gorgeous front door with sidelights. Entertain guests in the amazing outdoor spaces that include a fire pit and beautiful garden areas! Southwest sun exposure.



Live close to all that Sammamish and Issaquah have to offer, and yet still feel like you are living in the country!



OPEN HOUSE: Saturday 06/15/2019 from 2-4 pm.



Features:



- Spacious 3 bed/2 bath single family home

- Rec Room on lower level for movie night and cozy evenings at home

- Washer/Dryer in home

- Hardwood flooring, vinyl windows

- Gorgeous, spacious yard

- Insulated garage

- Amazing outdoor spaces that include a fire pit, and beautiful garden areas with southwest sun exposure

- Situated on 1.4 Acres



If you are interested, please text friendly property manager, Tiffany Plovie, at 206.849.5730 or email at tplovie@gmail.com.



Property Address: 24822 SE 17th St, Sammamish, King County Washington 90875



Rental Criteria Includes:



- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent.

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is equal to the first month's rent.

- Co-signers will be reviewed for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 700 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

No smoking. No pets allowed.

Application fee: $49 pp



We are an Equal Opportunity Housing property management firm.



Mynd Management

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



