Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

24379 NE 8th Pl. Available 09/05/19 Beautiful 5 bedroom + bonus home in Sammamish - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/4a9f



This home is a must see!



Spacious open layout on main floor. Large kitchen with SS appliances and huge island opens up to family room. Butler's pantry to dining room. Guest bedroom on main floor. Covered patio and fully fenced in back yard.

Large master suite plus 3 more bedrooms upstairs, and a bonus room great for media room or play room.

3 car garage, great for storage!



Located in Lake Washington School district, close to all schools!



12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application. Pets allowed case by case.



(RLNE5095512)